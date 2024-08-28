Publisher Playism has announced that Platform 8 will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on 28th November 2024.

Platform 8 is the sequel to the haunting walking simulator The Exit 8, in which you're stuck on a constantly running train with seemingly no way out. It's up to you keep an eye out for 'anomalies' and figure out how you're going to escape.

It's all a bit weird and creepy in a sense, but The Exit 8 in particular has seen remarkable success on Steam and Switch, so we're expecting the sequel to be just as intriguing. Speaking of The Exit 8, the first game is making a return via a physical bundle alongside Platform 8. This will also be released on 28th November.

The first run physical edition will come bundled with a set of eight posters that appear in Platform 8, so you can recreate your very own liminal space - you know, if you're into that sort of thing.

Platform 8 will cost a mere $3.99 when it launches on the Switch eShop.

Let us know in the comments if you're looking forward to Platform 8 on Switch. Did you play The Exit 8? Go on and tell us.