Platform 8 1
Image: PLAYISM

Publisher Playism has announced that Platform 8 will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on 28th November 2024.

Platform 8 is the sequel to the haunting walking simulator The Exit 8, in which you're stuck on a constantly running train with seemingly no way out. It's up to you keep an eye out for 'anomalies' and figure out how you're going to escape.

It's all a bit weird and creepy in a sense, but The Exit 8 in particular has seen remarkable success on Steam and Switch, so we're expecting the sequel to be just as intriguing. Speaking of The Exit 8, the first game is making a return via a physical bundle alongside Platform 8. This will also be released on 28th November.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube775k
Watch on YouTube

The first run physical edition will come bundled with a set of eight posters that appear in Platform 8, so you can recreate your very own liminal space - you know, if you're into that sort of thing.

Platform 8 / The Exit 8
Image: PLAYISM

Platform 8 will cost a mere $3.99 when it launches on the Switch eShop.

Let us know in the comments if you're looking forward to Platform 8 on Switch. Did you play The Exit 8? Go on and tell us.