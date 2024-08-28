Publisher Playism has announced that Platform 8 will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on 28th November 2024.
Platform 8 is the sequel to the haunting walking simulator The Exit 8, in which you're stuck on a constantly running train with seemingly no way out. It's up to you keep an eye out for 'anomalies' and figure out how you're going to escape.
It's all a bit weird and creepy in a sense, but The Exit 8 in particular has seen remarkable success on Steam and Switch, so we're expecting the sequel to be just as intriguing. Speaking of The Exit 8, the first game is making a return via a physical bundle alongside Platform 8. This will also be released on 28th November.
The first run physical edition will come bundled with a set of eight posters that appear in Platform 8, so you can recreate your very own liminal space - you know, if you're into that sort of thing.
Platform 8 will cost a mere $3.99 when it launches on the Switch eShop.
Let us know in the comments if you're looking forward to Platform 8 on Switch. Did you play The Exit 8? Go on and tell us.
Does my head in that publishers are prepared to back games like this physically, but others won't for games with much more recognition and backing (Yakuza).
Looking forward to picking up this two-pack. Only heard about these two games in the last 24 hours, but they seem worth checking out.
Yep, one of the cool announcement exclusive to the Japanese Direct and love to see that it's getting a physical release which includes The Exit 8, too!
Tried The Exit 8 on a whim and was hooked. Even completed it twice because it was fun trying to find all of the creepy changes. Definitely will pick up the sequel.
I was intrigued, but not enough to actually give it a spin. THEN I saw the price tag and was like "hell yeah, I don't even have to wait until payday"
