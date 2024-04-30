Spike Chunsoft's catchily-titled roguelike RPG Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island has today landed a new free content update. Yes, it's available right now.

One of the headline additions this time around is the new Sacred Tree Dungeons, where you will be able to blast through a series of tough dungeons each with its own ruleset (get out as quickly as you can, use as few moves as possible etc.). This can now be found in the Shukuba Beach starting area, for those after a challenge.

And speaking of challenge (gosh, what a segue), the content update also adds in a new Dojo Challenge Mode where you can brush up your skills against the game's monsters in a series of mini stages. This one is only available for those who have beaten the main game, mind you.

There are plenty more additions besides including Kokatsu Shiren as a playable character in more dungeons, a beefier storehouse and a handful of balance tweaks too. You can get a rundown of everything included in this update in the following information from Spike Chunsoft:

Free Content Update with New Features Added 1. Challenging New Sacred Tree Dungeons

The Sacred Tree, located in the starting town of Shukuba Beach, holds difficult dungeons with special rules. Select from different modes for a more challenging adventure.

Different Modes Available:

Normal Trial: Replay the dungeons of the main game with the same rules while also being able to change your playable character. For dungeons that had a boss battle at the end, you can now challenge them again.

Time Trial: Race to the finish and strive to complete the dungeon in as little time as possible.

Turn Trial: Master efficiency by completing the dungeon in as few turns as possible.

Countdown Trial: Aim to complete the dungeon with a time limit on every turn and the dungeon as a whole.

Challenge Trial: Set your own personal restrictions to truly challenge yourself, such as completing the dungeon without using certain items or collapsing.

There is also a mysterious sixth mode.



2. Play using "Kokatsu Shiren"

The Kokatsu Shiren form from the main game can now be selected as a playable character in the Sacred Tree trials. Previously, Kokatsu Shiren could only be used in the Cavern of Suiryu dungeon, but will now also be available in other dungeons.

The Kokatsu Shiren form can be used in the Sacred Tree trials only after clearing the Cavern of Suiryu dungeon.



3. Dojo Challenge Mode

Dojo Challenge Mode has been added to the Monster Dojo. Enjoy mini-stages where you can learn the characteristics of each monster.

Dojo Challenge Mode can be played after clearing Serpentcoil Island in the main story, and after the Monster Dojo becomes available.



4. Expanded Storehouse

The capacity of the Item Holder Storehouse, where you can deposit items and weapons found in the dungeon, will expand from 180 items to 960 items.



5. Balance Adjustments and Other Improvements Added

Spike Chunsoft also announced that another free content update is currently in the works, targeting a Summer 2024 release date.

We had a blast with Shiren when this latest title came to Switch earlier this year. You can find our full thoughts on The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island in the review below.