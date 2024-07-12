Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Publisher KOEI TECMO Europe and developer Kou Shibusawa have today announced that the military strategy title Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake will finally be marching onto Switch on 24th October.

Initially announced last year, this remake gives RTK8 a visual overhaul and beefs things up with a boatload of new features to make your quest to unify ancient China that bit sweeter.

Chief among these additions is the new 'All Officers Play' and 'All Periods Scenarios' features, giving you the option to play as either a powerful ruler or a free officer in the most quests that the series has ever seen. Your journey will be defined by your 'Symbiotic'/'Antagonistic' relationships with other rulers, aligning with historically accurate partnerships or going off-book depending on your actions.

There's also new officer 'Traits' which can be called on to turn the tide of battle and a 'Tales' mode which lets you pick and play historical events of your choosing.

It all sounds like the strategy gameplay has been dialled up to 11. You can find a rundown of some of these new features and check out some screenshots below.

Among the new additions, the number of playable officers has been increased from approximately 600 to 1,000. With newly added officers and forces, players can discover new events and relationships between officers for an even more authentic experience. The “All Periods Scenarios” feature has also been updated to offer over 55 scenarios, including fictional ones, making it the largest number of scenarios available in the series history. From the end of the Eastern Han dynasty to the final age of the Three Kingdoms period, players can choose any officers and which period they’d like to play, creating numerous possible combinations for an experience unique to each player.

Through the evolved “All Officers Play” feature, players have the option to take control of the powerful rulers and the officers who serve them or be a free officer and join a vagrant army. This enables players to explore the Three Kingdoms with a fresh and unique experience every time through thanks to the incredible amount of new features and the variety of associations formed both on and off the battlefield highlighted by both “Symbiotic” and “Antagonistic” relationships.

The Romance of the Three Kingdoms series has had a somewhat inconsistent history with Western releases, with many titles being unique to Japan and presented without translation. It might have disappeared from our minds for a while (let's not forget that this remake was initially billed for release in "early 2024"), but we're excited to see Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake come West, all the same.