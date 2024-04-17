Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

We've all wondered how others see us, right? Well, now there's a game that will do just that *gulp* as Refind Self: The Personality Test Game shows its true colours on Switch this summer.

In this exploration-based adventure, you take control of an android who wants to regain their lost memories and discover who they truly are. The decisions that you make on your journey will influence the final 'personality test,' where you will be prescribed one of 23 personality types that best fit your choices — oh god, please be kind.

If you're not keen on the final verdict, you can make different choices on your next playthrough and influence the outcome. Phew.

It's an interesting concept, for sure, and one that has gone on to pull in several 'Very Positive' reviews on Steam since its PC launch last year.

Refind Self does not have a precise Switch release date just yet, though we do know that it will be coming to the Nintendo hybrid as a timed console exclusive, so this might just end up being the way to play for a while.

Does this look like a bit of you? Let us know in the comments.