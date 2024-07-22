Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

EVO 2024 took place this weekend and if you're curious to know what went down, you've come to the right place.

We've put together this guide filled with all the announcements and news related to games on the Switch, games announced for Switch as well as some other highlights you may or may not have seen throughout the weekend.

We've even got some other fighting game announcements that took place over the weekend as part of the EVO celebrations. So, here's the full rundown...enjoy!

Hunter X Hunter: Nen X Impact - Character Reveal

Arc System Works had multiple panel segments at EVO 2024 - officially revealing the game's opening movie for Hunter x Hunter as well as the character Meruem. It also went into detail about the development of the game and hosted a special exhibition tournament featuring top tier players.

