EVO 2024 took place this weekend and if you're curious to know what went down, you've come to the right place.

We've put together this guide filled with all the announcements and news related to games on the Switch, games announced for Switch as well as some other highlights you may or may not have seen throughout the weekend.

We've even got some other fighting game announcements that took place over the weekend as part of the EVO celebrations. So, here's the full rundown...enjoy!

Hunter X Hunter: Nen X Impact - Character Reveal

Arc System Works had multiple panel segments at EVO 2024 - officially revealing the game's opening movie for Hunter x Hunter as well as the character Meruem. It also went into detail about the development of the game and hosted a special exhibition tournament featuring top tier players.

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age - Character Reveal

"Revealed for EVO 2024, Damkina steps onto the scene! Damkina's glamourous diva moveset will pummel, slap and stomp anyone who dares oppose her. However-- deep inside, she holds a nefarious secret that leads to her everlasting youth."

SNK vs Capcom: SVC Chaos announced for Switch

SNK vs Capcom: SVC Chaos is out 22nd July 2024 on the Switch.

Pocket Bravery - New DLC

The pixel fighter Pocket Bravery is "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch, and ahead of its release, developer Statera Studio and PQube announced a new DLC character, Rick Johnson. This character is available now in the Steam version of the game.

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike - Hayao v FrankieBFG

The Hayao v FrankieBFG match up was a magic moment in the Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike top six final:

"The successive loser quarterfinal featured HAYAO back with Hugo and FRANKIEBFG with Ken. HAYAO was determined to show they had what it took to make their way back up to the Grand Finals. FRANKIEBFG wasn’t going to just give away their ticket to the losers semifinals for free. To close the match, HAYAO magnificently air parries FRANKIEBFG’s attacks. Retaliating, FRANKIEBFG whiffs a super, and HAYAO comes right back with an EX command grab into victory. It was impossible to ignore HAYAO’s extravagant personality with each round of their performance."

Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection - New Footage

As promised, Capcom showed off the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection. You can find out more in our full story.

Marvel
Image: Capcom

Rivals of Aether 2 - Character Reveal

Rivals of Aether is on the Switch, and in case you missed it, a sequel is on the way. At EVO 2024, the team behind the game revealed the return of Orcane for the second game. There's no mention of console platforms just yet, but according to the game's official site, the plan is to release this game on as many platforms as possible in the future.

Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes - DLC Character Release Date

Uzuki will now be made available in Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes on 25th July 2025.

Mortal Kombat 1 - Fatality Reveal

The new DLC fighter Takeda arrives in Mortal Kombat 1 on 23rd July 2024. On the show floor of EVO 2024, fans got to try out his second Fatality (via EventHubs). Here's a look:

Random: Tekken 8 Director Katsuhiro Harada competes

Before it was announced Heihachi Mishima would be coming back from the dead in Tekken 8, the game's director Katsuhrio Harada got up on stage and joined in on the fun. See how he went in the video below:

EVO 2025, 2026 Locations & Dates Announced

  • Los Angeles - February 2025
  • Tokyo - 9th - 11th May 2025
  • Las Vegas - 1st - 3rd August 2025
  • Nice, France - 10th - 12th October 2025
  • Singapore - 2026

