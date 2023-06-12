Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Modus Games took to the PC Gaming Show to reveal Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age, an all-new tag-team fighting game that will be making its way to Switch.

This is a genre that increases in size by the day, but Modus (also on development duties here via the in-house Modus Studios) is attempting to stand out from the combat crowd by focussing on 2v2 battles and introducing a three-lane system to lend the fights an extra strategic edge. Instead of taking place on a single line of action, the three-lane division will have you moving up and down the depth of the arena to either gain an advantage over an enemy who is preoccupied with your partner or get some space to breathe.

Combined with a hand-drawn "Dieselpunk' art style, the game is promising to provide a "fresh take" on the fighting genre. You can get a better idea of what the game has in store by checking out the summary and screenshots from Modus Games below:

The bustling metropolis of New Libertis, known by residents as The Iron City, is a dieselpunk-inspired technological marvel. This is all thanks to FALCORP Industries, a corporation seeking to usher humanity into a higher state of existence. Of course, this ascension doesn’t include the city’s working class. Left to fend for themselves in the streets of The Iron City, a battle for the fate of tomorrow emerges.

We don't have an official release date for this one just yet outside of "at a later date". The game's open beta is currently available on Steam, and you can find out any further details for the time being on the official Diesel Legacy website.

What do you make of this one so far? Punch your thoughts in the comments below.