Modus Games took to the PC Gaming Show to reveal Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age, an all-new tag-team fighting game that will be making its way to Switch.
This is a genre that increases in size by the day, but Modus (also on development duties here via the in-house Modus Studios) is attempting to stand out from the combat crowd by focussing on 2v2 battles and introducing a three-lane system to lend the fights an extra strategic edge. Instead of taking place on a single line of action, the three-lane division will have you moving up and down the depth of the arena to either gain an advantage over an enemy who is preoccupied with your partner or get some space to breathe.
Combined with a hand-drawn "Dieselpunk' art style, the game is promising to provide a "fresh take" on the fighting genre. You can get a better idea of what the game has in store by checking out the summary and screenshots from Modus Games below:
The bustling metropolis of New Libertis, known by residents as The Iron City, is a dieselpunk-inspired technological marvel. This is all thanks to FALCORP Industries, a corporation seeking to usher humanity into a higher state of existence. Of course, this ascension doesn’t include the city’s working class. Left to fend for themselves in the streets of The Iron City, a battle for the fate of tomorrow emerges.
We don't have an official release date for this one just yet outside of "at a later date". The game's open beta is currently available on Steam, and you can find out any further details for the time being on the official Diesel Legacy website.
I'm not much into fighting games but I love reading their lore. I hope this one delivers as the premise sounds pretty promising
Animation looks great but having two fights at one time going is too chaotic for me. Thought it was tag team.
I have to give it to them this is something different for a fighter. I like it being 2v2. It’s sort of like guardian heroes but not a scrolling beatem up of course.
This looks kinda like Streets of Rage with the scrolling removed. Not sure it would be my thing. Will maybe keep half an eye on it.
@Bobb you love reading their lore?
man, thats just some made up filler 'lore' whacked in to give the game the appearance of 'depth' and meaning. Its a fighter game, gameplay is king and all that matters. This mysterious story filler stuff that has grown ever since Dark Souls backfilled its worlds with 'lore' is getting kinda tedious.. I mean one of the characters is straight out of Bloodborne, and the black guy looks like a crossover between Solidus and Fatman for MGS2 and Vulcan Raven from MGS 1- so i mean they are obviously drawing upon a heavy 'lore' filled genre/franchise. sticking this 'lore' cliche into a beat em up just feels kind of meh
Looks like a hybrid of Super Smash Bros. and Streets of Rage 4... Meh. I'll definitely pass on this one. Where's Blazing Strike, huh?...
