If you're a fan of brawlers and also happen to like traditional fighters, you might want to take a look at this new footage of Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age.

This title was originally revealed for multiple platforms including the Switch in June last year. It focuses on 2v2 battles across three lanes and promises to provide a "fresh take" on the genre. In an update, Maximum Entertainment has shared a trailer of Rory Hype, a close-range brawler.

"Clock in and punch out (your opponent's face) using Rory. Diesel Legacy's Rory is a close range brawler with overheads, lows and throws to give your opponent the mix. Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age introduces a brand-new style of fighting game. Engage in 2v2 matches within an innovative 3-lane system against a gorgeous, hand-drawn Dieselpunk backdrop."

The title is now available in "open beta" on Steam and will launch on the Nintendo Switch at a "later date". You can learn a bit more about this title and see 2v2 fights in motion in the trailer in our original post: