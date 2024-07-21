The fighting game community got a huge surprise recently with Capcom's announcement of the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. It's raised the question if fans might see some new entries in the future, and it seems there's now a real possibility.

Speaking in an "exclusive" with Dexerto, the collection's producer Shuhei Matsumoto said that "maybe there is an opportunity for a new Marvel vs Capcom game". He feels the same way about "a new Capcom-based SNK game" if fans are willing to show their support.

“The development team at Capcom has big dreams...if that were to happen, that would take some time and effort in order create and release those kinds of games, but the short-term with what we can do now is at least reintroduce these past legacy games to a new audience, to people who may not have the opportunity to play it, because it might not be out on modern or current platforms" “...What we can at least do now is to show that, hey, these series exist. We love these games. We hope that you do too, and maybe in the future, if people get to familiarize themselves with these series, then there may be future opportunities to make bigger games.”

Again, it all depends on how much fans of the series support the upcoming Fighting Collection. It was also asked if there were any future plans for Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 (such as rollback netcode) now that MvC was back, but according to the producer. it's a matter of "timing" and taking "one step at a time".

Matsumoto also mentions how Marvel has shown interest in tournaments like EVO and "know that people really love the series and really want these games to be available on modern platforms". These comments from the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection producer follow SNK's announcement of SNK vs Capcom: SVC Chaos for the Switch, PlayStation, and Steam.