At EVO 2024 SNK shared announced SNK vs Capcom: SVC Chaos would be coming to the Nintendo Switch and other platforms. It's available now on Steam and will be released on 22nd July 2024 for the Switch. Here are the full details about this title (via Steam):

SNK and CAPCOM legends clash in this star-studded crossover fighting game! The 2003 arcade hit SVC CHAOS is back and better than ever!

SVC CHAOS—a dream match of epic proportions! Worlds collide as 36 iconic characters across various series from SNK (mainly THE KING OF FIGHTERS) and CAPCOM (mainly STREET FIGHTER) do battle in a frantic fight to the finish! Brand-new rollback netcode and tournament modes allow for fun, fast-paced online matches—all while still retaining the classic visuals and controls of the original fan favorite. Also comes with a hitbox viewer and a gallery mode! Rise up and throw down with players all around the world in this new evolution of the SVC CHAOS legacy!



■ 36 characters from SNK and CAPCOM in a battle for the ages!

The SNK cohort sees fighting game staples like Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, and Mai Shiranui joined by Mars People, Athena, and other SNK icons—while battle-hardened CAPCOM combatants such as Ryu, Chun-Li, and Demitri stand tall with Zero, Red Arremer, and more! Play as a total of 36 characters from SNK and CAPCOM’s storied legacies!



■ Highly enjoyable, highly exhilarating online matches!

Newly added rollback netcode and online lobbies (for up to nine players) bring SVC CHAOS into a new era of gaming. Play tournaments your way by choosing from single elimination, double elimination, and round-robin formats. Rise up and throw down with players all over the world!



■ Exciting extra features to perfect your SVC CHAOS experience!

A new hitbox viewer offers a detailed look at each character’s collision areas, while a comprehensive gallery mode of 89 artworks (key art, character portraits, and more) provides a veritable visual feast! Enjoy all this and more in the new and improved SVC CHAOS!

Will you be checking out this game when it arrives on Switch? Let us know in the comments.