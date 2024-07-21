At EVO 2024 SNK shared announced SNK vs Capcom: SVC Chaos would be coming to the Nintendo Switch and other platforms. It's available now on Steam and will be released on 22nd July 2024 for the Switch. Here are the full details about this title (via Steam):
SNK and CAPCOM legends clash in this star-studded crossover fighting game! The 2003 arcade hit SVC CHAOS is back and better than ever!
SVC CHAOS—a dream match of epic proportions! Worlds collide as 36 iconic characters across various series from SNK (mainly THE KING OF FIGHTERS) and CAPCOM (mainly STREET FIGHTER) do battle in a frantic fight to the finish! Brand-new rollback netcode and tournament modes allow for fun, fast-paced online matches—all while still retaining the classic visuals and controls of the original fan favorite. Also comes with a hitbox viewer and a gallery mode! Rise up and throw down with players all around the world in this new evolution of the SVC CHAOS legacy!
■ 36 characters from SNK and CAPCOM in a battle for the ages!
The SNK cohort sees fighting game staples like Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, and Mai Shiranui joined by Mars People, Athena, and other SNK icons—while battle-hardened CAPCOM combatants such as Ryu, Chun-Li, and Demitri stand tall with Zero, Red Arremer, and more! Play as a total of 36 characters from SNK and CAPCOM’s storied legacies!
■ Highly enjoyable, highly exhilarating online matches!
Newly added rollback netcode and online lobbies (for up to nine players) bring SVC CHAOS into a new era of gaming. Play tournaments your way by choosing from single elimination, double elimination, and round-robin formats. Rise up and throw down with players all over the world!
■ Exciting extra features to perfect your SVC CHAOS experience!
A new hitbox viewer offers a detailed look at each character’s collision areas, while a comprehensive gallery mode of 89 artworks (key art, character portraits, and more) provides a veritable visual feast! Enjoy all this and more in the new and improved SVC CHAOS!
Will you be checking out this game when it arrives on Switch? Let us know in the comments.
Woah, a Smash Bros spinoff featuring Ryu, Ken, and Terry?
AMAZING. Love this news!!
I feel like this game has gotten a lot of unfair flack, just because it's not as good as Capcom vs. SNK 2 (but what is?).
This is a rock solid fighting game on its own merits, and a lot of fast fun. Try it!
Big fingers crossed this is leading up to a new CvS3 🤞🏽
More snk and capcom stuff!? That will always get a big thumbs up for me!
@nukatha have my like, good sir!
We getting a physical of this?
Another fighting game classic that I will play for 20 hours and then drop.
Zero's fighting game debut returns in it's full glory!
@MsJubilee That's nearly all fighting game players...actually, a little longer than most.
@Zochmenos @MsJubilee Yeah Ikr. Buy a game. Play game. Move on to next game. Crazy.
It's one of the first massive disappointments that told me the SNK we had in 2003 was nowhere near the SNK we had in the 90s. It plays well enough, and the SNK Capcom sprites are dope...but man, this was up there with Capcom Fighting Evolution, Neo Geo Battle Coliseum and Sam Sho 6 in the pantheon of lazy asset flips. It must have been specifically background artists that were lost at the time, because there's so much new animation in SVC Chaos. It's a very strange release, and even though I kind of hate it, I want to pick it up.
I'm sick.
I still think it's weird this got dumped on its own instead of in a collection with the CvS games. I know SNK prefers to do the Archive style rather than the Collection method Capcom themselves use, but given that this is half Capcom and Capcom is very much the bigger fish now, I'm just surprised they didn't commit to that. Especially with the game this is technically the sequel to; Match of the Millennium, already being in Neo Geo Pocket Collection Vol 2. (Plus two Mega Man games!)
(By the way, to anyone who knows anything about the NGP, are there any more first party releases from that thing SNK could re-release for a Vol 3, or was the catalog just THAT small?)
YES! YES! YES! BUT, on which version this rerelease is based on? Athena and Red Arremer were playable on console versions only.
