Original article [Fri 19th Jul, 2024 05:30 BST]:

This weekend is EVO 2024 and while the full roster of games has already been revealed, it seems there'll be some other surprises...

Capcom's official Marvel vs. Capcom social media account has announced it will be hosting a special "casual community livestream" which will showcase the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics from the show floor on 19th July. You'll be able to see it in action on Capcom USA's Twitch channel:





📅 July 19

🕘 9am PT

📺 https://t.co/u6CJkRPVle pic.twitter.com/7a2CkGm0sh Tune in for a #MvCFightingCollection casual community livestream straight from the Evo show floor to watch the collection in action!📅 July 19🕘 9am PT July 18, 2024

This new collection was a surprise announcement during Nintendo's June Direct broadcast. It's arriving at some point later this year and will include a total of seven games, with additional content like a museum, training modes, online functionality. and more. A physical version has also been confirmed.

Apart from the MvC Collection, EVO 2024 will also feature Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Guilty Gear Strive, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes, Mortal Kombat 1, King of Fighters XV and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike.





If you're trying to keep up with this year's 8 featured tournaments, we put together viewer's guides for each game with some of the major storylines and players to watch… #Evo2024 officially kicks off tomorrow, and there will be a ton of action to catch throughout the weekend.If you're trying to keep up with this year's 8 featured tournaments, we put together viewer's guides for each game with some of the major storylines and players to watch… pic.twitter.com/fQvfOB8rv1 July 19, 2024

If there is any other Switch or Nintendo-related news at EVO 2024, we'll be sure to let you know.