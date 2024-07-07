As part of this weekend's Anime Expo 2024 celebrations, Arc System Works shared two fighting game announcements.
First up was the reveal of Uzuki for Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes. This character will arrive as a DLC fighter in August. This "dramatic stylish 2D fighting game" arrived on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year with 1-2 players locally and 1-9 players online.
"The witness of all deaths, the Black Monger who lurks in the night" joins the battle under the dark veil! Trial available in EVO2024!"