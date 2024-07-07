Next up we have another character reveal for the upcoming 2D fighting game Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact, due out at some point in 2024. This time it's Chrollo! Here's a bit about his style via the official game website:

"An aggressive-type character with rich attack moves. With “Indoor Fish [Swimming]”, he is able to attack both by himself or with his allies. He has great support capabilities and can rally the team to victory!."

Chrollo will be joined by Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, Netero, Bisky, Machi and Uvogin.