As part of this weekend's Anime Expo 2024 celebrations, Arc System Works shared two fighting game announcements.

First up was the reveal of Uzuki for Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes. This character will arrive as a DLC fighter in August. This "dramatic stylish 2D fighting game" arrived on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year with 1-2 players locally and 1-9 players online.

"The witness of all deaths, the Black Monger who lurks in the night" joins the battle under the dark veil! Trial available in EVO2024!"

Next up we have another character reveal for the upcoming 2D fighting game Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact, due out at some point in 2024. This time it's Chrollo! Here's a bit about his style via the official game website:

"An aggressive-type character with rich attack moves. With “Indoor Fish [Swimming]”, he is able to attack both by himself or with his allies. He has great support capabilities and can rally the team to victory!."

Chrollo will be joined by Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, Netero, Bisky, Machi and Uvogin.

What do you think of the latest character reveals for these games? Let us know in the comments.