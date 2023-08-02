Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

At EVO last year, Statera Studio lifted the lid on its new 2D pixel-themed fighter Pocket Bravery - drawing inspiration from series such as Street Fighter and King of Fighters, as well as the Neo Geo Pocket Color generation.

While there's still no concrete release date, publisher PQube has now confirmed it's "coming soon" to all consoles including the Nintendo Switch. Alongside this announcement was a new trailer for the game, which you can check out above.

When this game does arrive on Switch, players will be able to select from 12 unique characters and 20 stages from around the world. You can also utilise multiple gameplay systems (elemental, taunt and breaker systems) and participate in both local and online multiplayer. Here's a bit more about it:

"Clash head-to-head in a retro-inspired fighting game! Pick from a diverse character roster & take on opponents worldwide powered by rollback netcode or compete locally with friends. Master the art of elemental combat and unleash screen-filling ultimate attacks!"

Any interest in this upcoming release? Comment below.