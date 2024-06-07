Nintendo of America is back with a fresh batch of eShop discounts as the 'Mega Extreme Fun Sale' is now underway.
The sale kicked off yesterday (6th June) and will run until 16th June, bringing some welcome discounts to a selection of games and DLC expansions. This one is only available on the North American eShop at the moment, though we're sure that it won't be too long before Europe gets a similar sale period of its own.
There is a decent range of titles packed into the Mega Extreme Fun Sale including first-party big-hitters and some indie gems. You can find all 80 titles included on the eShop, but we have also collected together some highlights below so you can get an idea of what's on offer.
Without further ado, here's a selection of the games on offer. Remember, you can filter the following table by game name, discount or price by selecting the relevant column head.
|Game
|Discount
|Prince
|Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
|30%
|$41.99
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|30%
|$41.99
|Astral Chain
|30%
|$41.99
|Contra: Operation Galuga
|20%
|$31.99
|Dark Souls: Remastered
|50%
|$19.99
|Disney Dreamlight Valley - Gold Edition
|35%
|$45.49
|Disney Illusion Island
|30%
|$27.99
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|33%
|$39.99
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
|30%
|$34.99
|Fire Emblem Engage
|30%
|$41.99
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|30%
|$41.99
|Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires Conspiracy
|40%
|$23.99
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition
|60%
|$35.99
|Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
|20%
|$47.99
|Persona Collection
|45%
|$49.49
|Sea of Stars
|25%
|$26.24
|Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition
|50%
|$34.99
|Splatoon 3
|30%
|$41.99
|The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
|30%
|$41.99
|TRIANGLE STRATEGY
|30%
|$41.99
|Unicorn Overlord
|25%
|$52.49
|We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie
|75%
|$7.49
Will you be picking up any titles in this eShop sale? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 11
There are a few things I'm wondering about picking up but not entirely sure about. Been meaning to get the Age of Calamity DLC for ages, been wondering about Advance Wars, been in kind of a Splatoon mood of late and never got 3... I imagine I'll pick something up but what exactly remains to be seen.
the real amazing digital sale was gamestop accidentally putting up age of calamity and its dlc as a bundle for 14 bucks this morning
I think my wallet is still safe
kirby is slighty tempting honestly, but im broke after getting my ps5. kinda in a gaming drought rn.since no money however if one of the xenoblades were on sale…
According to DekuDeals, this is the cheapest Advance Wars 1+2 has been since it released.
Nothing on this list I particularly need ASAP, but I'll admit We Love Katamari is tempting at that price.
@Lizuka As much as I've loved both Hyrule Warriors games, that DLC is certainly overpriced, so getting it discounted is a smart move.
You would enjoy it more knowing it cost you less, right 😅
So the three columns are: Game, Discount, Prince… what kind of currency is Prince?
@OctolingKing13 Just a heads up, DE and 3 are both on sale until 6/17.
I FINALLY picked up Advance Wars. I've been waiting for two years for the price to finally drop.
Unbeatable Prince!
Own up, who's the Prince fan?
