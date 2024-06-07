Nintendo of America is back with a fresh batch of eShop discounts as the 'Mega Extreme Fun Sale' is now underway.

The sale kicked off yesterday (6th June) and will run until 16th June, bringing some welcome discounts to a selection of games and DLC expansions. This one is only available on the North American eShop at the moment, though we're sure that it won't be too long before Europe gets a similar sale period of its own.

There is a decent range of titles packed into the Mega Extreme Fun Sale including first-party big-hitters and some indie gems. You can find all 80 titles included on the eShop, but we have also collected together some highlights below so you can get an idea of what's on offer.

If anything grabs your attention, you can pick up some eShop credit from our store before splashing out on the discounts.

Without further ado, here's a selection of the games on offer. Remember, you can filter the following table by game name, discount or price by selecting the relevant column head.

