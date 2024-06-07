Switch OLED Fire Emblem Engage
Nintendo of America is back with a fresh batch of eShop discounts as the 'Mega Extreme Fun Sale' is now underway.

The sale kicked off yesterday (6th June) and will run until 16th June, bringing some welcome discounts to a selection of games and DLC expansions. This one is only available on the North American eShop at the moment, though we're sure that it won't be too long before Europe gets a similar sale period of its own.

There is a decent range of titles packed into the Mega Extreme Fun Sale including first-party big-hitters and some indie gems. You can find all 80 titles included on the eShop, but we have also collected together some highlights below so you can get an idea of what's on offer.

If anything grabs your attention, you can pick up some eShop credit from our store before splashing out on the discounts.

Without further ado, here's a selection of the games on offer. Remember, you can filter the following table by game name, discount or price by selecting the relevant column head.

Game Discount Prince
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp 30% $41.99
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 30% $41.99
Astral Chain 30% $41.99
Contra: Operation Galuga 20% $31.99
Dark Souls: Remastered 50% $19.99
Disney Dreamlight Valley - Gold Edition 35% $45.49
Disney Illusion Island 30% $27.99
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze 33% $39.99
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition 30% $34.99
Fire Emblem Engage 30% $41.99
Kirby and the Forgotten Land 30% $41.99
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires Conspiracy 40% $23.99
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition 60% $35.99
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 20% $47.99
Persona Collection 45% $49.49
Sea of Stars 25% $26.24
Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition 50% $34.99
Splatoon 3 30% $41.99
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening 30% $41.99
TRIANGLE STRATEGY 30% $41.99
Unicorn Overlord 25% $52.49
We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie 75% $7.49

Will you be picking up any titles in this eShop sale? Let us know in the comments.

