Let's cut to the chase. You're here because you've most likely got a hankering for another farming-type game in your life. In fact, you've probably played most of them already, from Stardew to Harvestella, and you've most likely been burned a few times by games that didn't quite scratch the itch. Now, you're wanting to know if Fae Farm, one of the most promising-looking farming-type games of the past few years, matches up to the hype.
The short answer: Mostly. The long answer: This review.
To start off with the praise – of which there is a lot – Fae Farm is utterly gorgeous. You may think the trailers look a bit like My Sims or one of those mobile game adverts where the grandma murders everyone, and we agree, but in motion, Fae Farm is beautiful. Colours bloom from every inch of its meticulously hand-painted landscapes, and although the character art leans on the side of simplicity, it works well, especially when the game is played in handheld mode. The designs of the food, the decor, and the monsters are all so adorable and clever that it seems almost timeless and illustrative, like a Beatrix Potter book. It's a genuine pleasure to look at.
If you've played any Rune Factory, you'll know more or less how the game itself shakes out. Some dreadful environmental issue (whirlpools, thorns, poison gas, etc.) blocks progress, so you must delve into dungeon-like areas to find the source of said issue. You'll need to collect resources, money, homegrown crops, and materials to craft potions, tool upgrades, and food to survive the dungeons; then, when the clock strikes 11, it's time to head home and sleep. Rinse and repeat.
It's that 'collecting resources, money, crops, and materials' part that constitutes most of the game. Between growing crops, discovering new crops, animal husbandry, and managing an ever-increasing number of farm buildings and workbenches, you'll absolutely have your work cut out for you. Whatever you don't need can go onto market tables in the middle of town, where it'll be sold overnight; whatever money you make can be spent in the very same market, mostly on home decor.
But home decor is actually, secretly, a vital part of the game. Certain pieces of furniture increase your health, stamina, and mana bars, letting you venture further into the mine-dungeons and cast more spells. As the game's name suggests, there is a great deal of fae business that you'll need to interact with – although it only appears after the first couple of long chapters – and magic is everywhere. Mana is the currency you spend to use powerful tool abilities, like increasing your watering can's range, and it's also how you do attacks when fighting Jumbles, the beautifully-designed inanimate-objects-brought-to-life that plague your journeys into the mine-dungeons.
If this sounds like a lot to handle, it is. Our save file is at over 40 hours, and we still haven't reached the end of the game's story, because there's so much to do. There's a workbench for everything: smelting ore, chopping wood, cooking, chopping food, making preserved food, making drinks, polishing gems, making seeds, making fabric, making potion ingredients, making potions, making honey, and making seals that allow you to skip to a specific dungeon floor. There's also critter catching, fish catching, shell collecting, ingredient harvesting, and... the list just keeps going.
It is in this plethora of systems that Fae Farm's first downfall appears. There's just a LOT of stuff to keep track of. On top of the many, many crafting stations, there are also job quests for pretty much every one of those, plus different biomes with different types of wood, ore, critters, and grass. And there are different seasonal crops that you have to make yourself, AND there are at least four different farms to unlock, which doesn't sound bad until you realise that EACH ONE has its own farm buildings that you can't move, so you need to visit them all every day. No wonder our farmer is always exhausted despite eating five baked potatoes an hour.
Granted, some of you may be reading about the tremendous pile of Things To Do and grinning. And we don't blame you! It can be fun to manage a billion little systems. But it did always leave us feeling a little run off our feet at times, and we were never quite in control of it all.
But oh, the developers make it so hard to complain! A ton of little tweaks here and there make Fae Farm a relatively smooth experience, not least of which is the auto-tool selector. Hover over a plant and it'll change to watering can automatically; stand next to a rock and it'll switch to your pickaxe. Your character can also jump and swim around the map, making shortcuts a breeze, or select the NPC they're looking for to get flawless directions. Your calendar keeps track of events and birthdays, the quest tracker tells you what you're supposed to be doing, and the almanac reminds you of everything you've learned so far. And that whole thing about home decor being the source of your personal upgrades? It's so novel! You can tell the developers have paid attention, and that they actually care.
But we've been putting off the biggest sour note of this review: The game's social aspect. It's... not bad, it's just... not good. All of the NPCs are about as interesting as a tea towel, with recycled lines that they repeat every time you see them. You can become friends with someone just by listening to them thank you, for the thousandth time, for something you did three seasons ago. And friendships don't even do anything. They won't give you discounts, come to your house for tea, or even change their dialogue much.
Even worse, the pre-decided romantic characters, with all the emotional complexity of wet cardboard, will fall in love with you whether you want them to or not. You'll go on dates with them – which are short and sweet – but your character is voiceless, and will simply listen to them talk, normally about their insecurities, before they thank you for listening as if you had a choice. If you choose to marry one, you'll get a cute ceremony out of it, but for the cost of 10,000 coins, you'll just occasionally see them loafing around your farm. That's it.
The disappointing puddle-deep socialisation of this game feels like such a drop in quality compared to the loveliness of everything else. The game itself is not massively deep, either, but it makes up for it with wonderful breadth. Coming back from a busy day on the farm to a husband who talks to me like we've only just met seems like a massively wasted opportunity.
Also, as you might perhaps expect with a game that has this many systems, there are a few bugs at launch, although the developer, Phoenix Labs, seems to be really on top of it with patches. One NPC has a permanent quest marker above his head, because he wanted to go on a date with us but then we – the utter bastards that we are – got married instead. We also can't complete Shipping Contracts, one of the main ways to get Big Money, and we experienced a couple of hard crashes, too, although the autosave meant we never lost too much progress.
However, as a whole, Fae Farm is a stunning, thoughtful addition to the farming game oeuvre, with so much to do that it'll keep you entertained for a long time. Just... don't go in expecting the people to be much more interesting than the turnips.
A gloriously thoughtful and beautiful farming game that's packed to the brim with details and charm, Fae Farm is unfortunately let down by its lacklustre NPCs and social dynamics. But with the rest of the game being so enticing, we're almost willing to let it slide. A handful of bugs, a bit of a grind, and a sinfully boring husband can't quite take the shine off this wonderful, whimsical world that's full of things to do and discover.
''The grind gets grindy'' lol, I think most players know that feeling.
Thanks for the review, good to know the game offers a fair bit of content which could it make it worth it for it's price.
Kate, did you get a chance to try the multiplayer? I want to know if its more in line with Stardew's multiplayer or is it kinda crappy like Kitaria Fables.
Hmm I will wait on a sale. Just started Starfield anyway.
@Arckadius unfortunately not, which I'm quite bummed about. You either need a local friend to have the game (which I obviously did not!) or you need an invite from someone else playing the game, and I didn't know anyone else playing
I'm going to give it a go when the game comes out and my local friends can grab it too!
"you'll get a cute ceremony out of it, but for the cost of 10,000 coins, you'll just occasionally see them loafing around your farm. That's it."
Textbook marriage. What's your complaint?
I might try it eventually, but I really enjoy the social aspect of these type of games so I don't think that it will replace Rune Factory as my "go to" series to scratch that itch.
@Woderwick I was wondering if anyone would say this - or point out that friendships that don't give you benefits is kinda the point IRL 😅
A shame. I was really looking forward to this game. Interesting characters are a crucial part of an enjoyable game for me, though.
Wait for deep sale it is then.
In another space and time I could be willing to give it a fair crack of the whip, but if it's grindy and obviously lacking in a certain aspect then it has to get relegated below the plethora of priority games.
@KateGray
I suppose some people marry for love, and others for the +2 bonus Vs Dwarven magic granted by Hans the burly blacksmith.
i might pick up the game when it comes down at least 20 dollars in price..
Not my kind of game but this was a great review - really well written, snappy, funny etc.
@Manguy888A thank you so much!!! that's really kind of you to say!
Good review, though it doesn't address some issues and questions. Is there deep combat or combat at all? I'm not very familiar with farming games and I'm considering this one.
@Lightsiyd it was really hard to fit everything into this review!
Combat exists - you fight the Jumbles in the mine-dungeons - but it's largely just hitting them with a staff, and later unlocking spells that can damage them a bit.
@KateGray Okay, thanks for addressing that.
Man this review took some wind outta my sails for the game. I’m still excited, but NPCs hold so much charm in games like these… sad to see that’s not the case here with FaeFarm
Poorly designed social aspects is a deal breaker for me. Oh well.
Guess we take some and give up some here.
The NPC interactions aren't really a deal breaker for me, nor is the grinding as it's kinda implied on these type of games. The bugs and hard crashes however... I have been tempted to get this but will hold out for a sale on it
great stuff, cant wait for the next farming game to be announced in the upcoming direct !!1!
Wait a second, so you get stronger through the power of feng shui? Glad to see furniture having more use than, sometimes, letting you sit on it.
since rune factory was mentioned, im wondering how comparable the social interractions are to a typical rune factory? i always get so sick of my partners in rf once they start repeating dialogue (though at least unlocking them as party members and sometimes allowing me into their shops early made the early socialising worth it)
glad to hear that the games generally good though, cant wait to play it tomorrow! i bit the bullet preordering it on a whim, and since kate seems to have similar taste to me im pretty damn certain i'll enjoy it
A review by Kate Gray, what a treat in itself. I'm curious because from the wet towel paragraph we see that the social aspect is not good, but wasn't most of the things already in the Perfect Trilogy? (HM64-Back To Nature-More Friends of Mineral Town)
Lines sometimes repeating, character being voiceless, etc. I guess it proves that it comes down to the writing and the Perfect Trilogy still hold the crown.
My favorite, @KateGray, is back! Or maybe you were never gone? Anyway, great review as always!
Nicely written review, as always with this reviewer, and thanks for warning us about the shallowness of the social sim part. I was interested in Fae Farm, but boring NPCs are pretty much a dealbreaker for me in a game like this, so I guess I won't be getting it after all.
Too bad about the NPCs. Even many of the Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons games have this same problem.
The best farming sims for NPC interactions that I've played are Rune Factory 3 & 4, Stardew Valley, and Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns.
@antisumo their day one patch will address most of the hard crashes, it sounds like... but no guarantees!
@sunspotty I'd say the NPCs are more repetitive than Rune Factory. Pretty much every NPC in Fae Farm says "thanks for taking care of those thorns", something I did in the first five days of the game. I think it's a bug but... I don't know.
@Princess_Lilly I think the issue I have with Fae Farm is that none of the NPCs have distinct personalities, really... the dateable characters will mention things (one of them likes frogs, the other is from a made-up Canada-like country) but that's the extent of it. They don't say unique stuff, they don't have unique traits, they just say the same lines as everyone else At least in FOMT I felt like the characters were their own people, with their own troubles (being poor, being old, having kids, etc etc) even if they were quite shallow.
@Bobb I think it's a really neat idea! BUT feng shui is... not what I'd call it, mostly because you have to fit all this furniture in a REALLY tiny house for most of the game. So it ends up being less feng shui and more "furniture storage with a semi-functional bed" lol
@KateGray wait people in MFOMT were shallow? Not at all! They were very interesting and likeable! Karen stopped drinking, Popuri felt less than loved because she didnt get to learn all the useful things their dad taught Rick instead, not to mention the chicken event from BTN. Same can be said about almost anybody there
HM just has this charm that no other farm game could reproduce.
Kate is back! Yaaay! Even if it’s for a short while.
Had a small interest in this but the NPCs somehow being even blander than the villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and marriage being no big deal are a dealbreaker. Back to Dreamlight Valley for me. I don't like playing more than one life sim at a time anyway.
@KateGray Haha, got it. I was half joking about feng shui just to sound like it was some kind of mystical power hidden within furniture. Sounds more like incremental upgrades like badges or chips that you have to fit in a Diablo-esque inventory puzzle thing, but this time it's your room
What's the inventory system like? One of the things that eventually put me off Stardew (and what drew me to Rune Factory and Atelier Ryza) was the inability to access all items and materials from one sortable resource pool
The boring NPCs make this a no go for me. As a lifelong fan of Rune Factory - a series that has, imho, some of the most funny, likable and cleverly written characters of any game of its ilk, each with an amount of unique, evolving dialogue text to last throughout most of an entire playthrough, with even the non-marriageable characters usually having notable and memorable friendships events - I've been spoiled with having having awesome NPCs.
In truth, I've found that building up relationships with the people who live around me to be one of the most integral aspects of any given Rune Factory title - which, incidentally, is why I'm also keen on Stardew Valley.
Honestly, with its awful NPCs, grindy elements, apparent glitches, simplistic combat and needlessly complex gameplay systems, the review for this game read more like a 6 or a 7. I guess its charming aesthetic won it an extra point or two?
@KateGray I was actually hoping that you'd be the one to review RF3 Special. It just has that "KateGray Should Definitely Review This Game In Particular" kinda feel to it, ya know what I mean? 🤣
I was eh on this but this review and another one I saw makes me want the game now unfortunate about the NPCs though, but oh well. Can’t have everything sometimes.
I'll get it but will wait for DayOneUpdate before loading up.
I'm pleasantly surprised at the score. Hopefully the game drops in price soon.
Always down for a Kate Gray review! Great job Kate. You’ve given me a good overview of what the game offers, and I now am slightly more interested in it that I was prior. Keep doing great work.
Edit: I just saw someone else’s post and then your profile. Was wondering why I saw you less on the site. Glad you’re getting to spread your wings in other ways and I hope it’s been fulfilling.
That was a good read.
It's a shame about the social interactions with NPCs but that may be countered by there being plenty to do actually. I know there is an indication there is a bit TOO much to do. I have to really like a game to put up with grinding tbf though.
So overall I'll probably pass or maybe consider a bargain basement purchase.
Cheers for the review!
Great review Kate and good to still see you from time to time here on Nintendo Life!
Bummer about the NPCs as that's one of the aspects I like the most in farming games, but almost everything else sounds great so I'm keeping my discounted preorder.
@KateGray
What is the clock like?
How does in game time corelate to real world time?
@Andee I didn't get to mention this, but Fae Farm's inventory is both super useful and... frustrating, lol.
There's a button that sends everything to your storage as long as at least one of that item is already in your storage, for easy dumping of materials that you collected that day.
However, that also includes potions, and you usually want to have SOME potions on you, but not all (because they stack in 10s, and it fills up your inventory). Sigh.
Also, you can sort the storage, but not the inventory (why?) and you can only sort it by type or name, not value. However, there's also a filter to only display farming items/refined materials/food and so on, which is really useful! Buuuut sometimes it's hard to know which category certain items, like lumber, are in.
Anywayyyy that's the storage/inventory system! You have limited backpack space but you can buy more from one of the market vendors. It's mostly just irritating that some items stack in 10s and others in 100s. My pockets are ALWAYS full, but only because I like keeping multiple food/potion options on me
@Andy_Witmyer I have more reviews on the way, and I've been quite busy working on Moonstone Island... so I'm actually very glad I didn't have to review RF3 as well 😅
@Summer235 I actually really recommend reading a bunch of reviews for this game! There's so much going on in Fae Farm that you can only get a full picture from 2 or 3 reviews. I saw a few that I liked — RPGSite and The Gamer, I think?
@Spider-Kev You wake up every day at about 6am, and when the clock hits 11pm, you get a reminder that it's time to go to sleep. If you don't make it back by 12am, you just get teleported home, and you don't lose anything (but you don't get the well-rested bonus, although I'm not entirely sure what that does anyway). The days are maybeeee... 20-30 minutes long? They feel long enough to get a lot done, and there are fast travel points you can unlock, too.
@KateGray that's good to know, thanks! Having played quite a few of them now, I think that my interest/longevity in farming/life sims tends to live or die based on how efficient and unfaffy the inventory system is.
@KateGray
Okay, thanks.
I have no interest in this kind of game, but read the entire review just because Kate.
Shame about the NPCs. Maybe they'll get some more conversations with a patch.
But, everything else about this game looks so fun and charming. Maybe this will be the farming sim where I stay defiantly single and just become the beat damned farmer the world has ever seen.
Nice! I always enjoy a Kate review!
Mmm, I love a grindy game!
Having bland and repetitive dialogue is a big problem tho. I mean look at Animal Crossing. The lack npc personality killed it for me there. Still, I did get 300 hours out of it but it could have been five times more.
thank you all for being very nice to meeeee
