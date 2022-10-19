El Día de Muertos (the Day of the Dead) is almost upon us and Pokémon GO is lining up a celebratory event to mark the occasion.

This year the bonuses will range from catchable Pokémon wearing a cempasúchil crown, to exclusive avatar items and a collection challenge.

Here is all of the information that you will need for the Day of the Dead celebrations, 2022.

Pokémon GO Dia de Muertos 2022

The Pokémon GO events will run throughout the Day of the Dead celebrations from 1st November, 2022 at 10:00am to 2nd November, 2022, at 8:00pm (local time).

New Pokémon

During the event, the following three Ghost-type Pokémon will be making their game debut in costumed form:

Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Dusclops wearing a cempasúchil crown

Dusknoir wearing a cempasúchil crown

* Shiny variant available.

Event Bonuses

The Day of the Dead celebrations will bring its own event bonuses to those who play during the time period. This year, players will receive the following event bonuses:

Lure Modules used during the celebrations will last for 90 minutes rather than their usual 30.

Incense used during the celebrations will last for 90 minutes rather than its usual 60.

Players will receive two Catch Candies.

Collection Challenge

We know that a Día de Muertos Collection Challenge is on its way, but what it entails is currently unclear.

What we do know is that completing the challenge will provide an encounter with Alolan Marowak as well as rewards including a Poffin and an Incense.

Encounters

Wild encounters

During the event, the following Pokémon will appear more regularly in wild encounters. Players in Latin America and the Caribbean will see these appear even more regularly throughout the celebrations.

Chinchou*

Cubone*

Drifloon*

Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Litwick*

Roselia*

Sunkern*

Swirlix*

Yamask*

* Shiny variant available.

Incense and Lure encounters

The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense and Lures during the event, with trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean encountering them more regularly:

Cubone*

Drifloon*

Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Houndoom*

Roselia*

Sunflora

Sunkern*

Swirlix*

Yamask*

* Shiny variant available.

Field Research Task encounters

Completing Field Research Tasks during the event will give you the chance to encounter the following Pokémon:

Cubone*

Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Houndoom*

Litwick*

Roselia*

* Shiny variant available.

Raids

The following raids will be taking place throughout the Día de Muertos event, divided into One-Star, Three-Star, Five-Star and Mega Raid categories.

One-Star Raids:

Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Three-Star Raids:

Dragonite



Druddigon*

Sableye*

Five-Star Raids:

Origin Forme Giratina*

Mega Raids:

Mega Banette*

* Shiny variant available.

Avatar Items

Special avatar items will be available to purchase during the event from the in-game shop. All items bought during the celebrations will be available for use after the events have ended.

The items for this year include a Día de Muertos skull mask and t-shirt, both of which can be seen below:

We will be updating the above information as necessary once the events get underway, so be sure to keep an eye on the page over the coming weeks.

What do you make of this year's celebrations? Let us know in the comments!

