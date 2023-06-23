And you can also get an extra 5% off these prices by topping up your account with eShop credit from our store. Simply enter the code NLIFE5 at the checkout to save even more on all these quality vidya games.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Prices are given in USD. Enjoy!
Publisher: Motion Twin / Developer: Motion Twin
Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 (USA)
/ 7th Aug 2018 (UK/EU)
$24.99 $12.49
Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelite design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendor, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one, it’s a must-buy.
Publisher: Matt Makes Games / Developer: Matt Makes Games
Release Date: 25th Jan 2018 (USA)
/ 25th Jan 2018 (UK/EU)
$19.99 $4.99
Celeste is an exemplary amalgamation of style, mechanics and character. A devilishly brilliant action platformer with enough skill required to excite genre purists and the speedrunning community, while at the same time featuring a breakdown of gameplay elements to customize and cater for all audiences. While the game mechanically is great, if familiar, the art style and narrative are truly special, showing both a visual and emotional range and depth that will resonate and inspire. Celeste is the absolute peak of personal exploration and discovery on Nintendo Switch.
Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Atlus Persona Team
Release Date: 19th Jan 2023 (USA)
/ 19th Jan 2023 (UK/EU)
$19.99 $15.99
Persona 4 Golden remains a thoroughly enjoyable and engrossing RPG that, for the most part, has stood the test of time. Although its visuals might be a bit dated, the gameplay and story presented here do more than enough to justify the purchase, while all the tweaks and additions that came with this ‘Golden’ edition round out most of the rougher edges from the initial PS2 release. If you're looking to give the Persona series a shot, Persona 5 Royal is a good place to start, but P4G is an excellent entry in the series and one that we would recommend you pick up when you can.
Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji
Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 (USA)
/ 15th Dec 2021 (UK/EU)
$19.99 $9.99
As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.
Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems
Release Date: 26th Jul 2019 (USA)
/ 26th Jul 2019 (UK/EU)
$59.99 $41.99
As soon as Switch launched it seemed like the perfect console for Fire Emblem. Portability and strategy games are a marriage made in heaven, but being able to throw the battle on the big screen in HD gives Three Houses a scope that wasn't possible on the diminutive 3DS.
Three Houses added new strings to the series' bow, though, with the Garegg Mach Monastery providing a Hogwarts-style academy to explore and enjoy as you build those ever-important relationships with your characters from the Black Eagles, Blue Lions, and Golden Deer. It's clearer than ever before that the key to the franchise is its ability to evoke feeling for your units through canny writing and charismatic characters; Three Houses created the perfect environment to foster and develop the students in your chosen house. Indeed, the huge number of options open to you, not to mention the alternatives closed off with each choice you make, might make Three Houses an intimidating prospect, but it excels in forging a vital and worthwhile experience whichever house you pick or route you take. And you don't need to buy another game to go back and travel the road not taken. Take that, Fates!
And if that's still not enough for you, there's always DLC. Did somebody say four houses?
Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom
Release Date: 18th Sep 2018 (USA)
/ 18th Sep 2018 (UK/EU)
$19.99 $9.99
The Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle illustrates perfectly why the humble side-scrolling fighter was the toast of video gaming in the late '80s and early '90s. Addictive, enjoyable and – perhaps most important of all – bloody good fun when played co-operatively with friends, all of the titles in this seven-strong compendium are worth your time, and by adding robust local and multiplayer support, Capcom has done its utmost to ensure they find favour with a whole new generation of gamers. If you're not a fan of the genre then you may well be wondering what all the fuss is about, but for everyone else, this is a must-have download.
Capcom has various other games on sale, including the sublime Okami HD.
Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Acid Nerve
Release Date: 23rd Nov 2021 (USA)
/ 23rd Nov 2021 (UK/EU)
$19.99 $9.99
Death's Door is a modern classic, utilizing old gameplay ideas in a new setting to make for a short and sweet experience you won’t want to miss. The snappy combat, rewarding exploration, and relaxing music will stick with you once you've finished, and while it may not have anything 'new' to offer, Death’s Door is so high quality that you’ll hardly have time to think about it's lack of innovation. We’d give this one a very high recommendation, especially to any fans of Zelda or Soulslike games — Acid Nerve has crafted an experience that’s absolutely worth your time and money.
Publisher: Subset Games / Developer: Subset Games
Release Date: 28th Aug 2018 (USA)
/ 28th Aug 2018 (UK/EU)
$14.99 $7.49
Into The Breach is a brutal, uncompromising game of making hard decisions and living with your mistakes, but the short length of battles and endless variety of playthroughs makes for an extremely addictive experience. Though the graphics are nothing special, the gameplay is some of the very best you’ll find in the strategy genre on Switch, and we can easily recommend this to anybody who’s looking for an in-depth game that’ll make you think. Into The Breach feels right at home on the Switch, and whether you play more at home or on the go, you’re more than likely to get plenty of value out of this release.
Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu
Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 (USA)
/ 18th Aug 2020 (UK/EU)
$7.99 $5.19
A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us just sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. What we have here is something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story, or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer and richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.
Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Moppin
Release Date: 31st Jan 2019 (USA)
/ 31st Jan 2019 (UK/EU)
$2.99 $2.00
You should really have this one already.
This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell. Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, it’s a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection.
Publisher: StudioMDHR / Developer: StudioMDHR
Release Date: 18th Apr 2019 (USA)
/ 18th Apr 2019 (UK/EU)
$19.99 $13.99
Cuphead was an absolute masterpiece when it originally launched on Xbox One and nothing has been sacrificed in its move to the Switch. A run-and-gun boss battler dressed up like a 1930s Fleischer or Disney animated short, it’s the same visually jaw-dropping, aurally delightful, knuckle-whiteningly difficult game it was on Microsoft’s console and the Switch’s library is all the better for its presence. Its focus on intense boss battles won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but as long as you know what you’re getting yourself into we can’t recommend it enough. Just look at it!
And the Delicious Last Course is the icing on the cake, too.
Publisher: Bethesda / Developer: id Software
Release Date: 19th Aug 2021 (USA)
/ 19th Aug 2021 (UK/EU)
$9.99 $3.99
Quake returns in a feature-rich remaster that delicately updates the classic FPS, adding lots of optional bells and whistles, packing in a ton of content and delivering the definitive way to play this 25-year-old masterpiece in the process. There's a wealth of online and co-op options here, a glorious new expansion to blast through from MachineGames, super slick performance in both docked and handheld modes and it's all available at a cracking price point. This really is a stellar port of one gaming's true greats and an absolutely essential addition to your Switch library.
Publisher: Larian Studios / Developer: Larian Studios
Release Date: 4th Sep 2019 (USA)
/ 4th Sep 2019 (UK/EU)
$49.99 $22.49
Right from its opening moments Divinity: Original Sin 2 simply dazzles. In its seemingly endless parade of well-written characters, hilarious narration, deep and rewarding physics-based combat and the myriad ways in which it allows you to engage with its systems, this is a truly epic RPG that revels in choice more than any that have come before it. It takes the old-school isometric style of Baldur’s Gate, layers it with an unparalleled level of attention to detail and fuses it with a thoroughly modern take on player decisions, resulting in one of the greatest role-playing games on any platform, and it’s all here, present and correct on a portable console.
Publisher: Team 17 / Developer: Villa Gorilla
Release Date: 29th May 2018 (USA)
/ 29th May 2018 (UK/EU)
$19.99 $3.99
Yoku's Island Express is a genuine breath of fresh air, combining pinball and Metroidvania mechanics in a way that feels truly inspired. Add in a calming soundtrack and one of the most appealing fantasy worlds you'll find on the eShop, and you have yourself an instant left-field classic.
Publisher: HappyJuice Games / Developer: HappyJuice Games
Release Date: 10th Aug 2022 (USA)
/ 10th Aug 2022 (UK/EU)
$19.99 $9.99
Lost in Play has many of the hallmarks of golden-age point-and-click adventures: a cartoon style, humorously animated protagonists, item-based puzzles, and curiosity-piquing 2D scenes serving as both play space and reward for clearing the previous area. However, it also shakes off many of the classic bugbears: pixel hunting is impossible because you’re moving a character, not a cursor; using no words in the game leaves the hint system to be helpful but not too transparent; there’s very little backtracking because environments are kept small and the time in them is brief; and wacky dream logic is completely excused because you’re playing in children’s imaginations. Over its five-or-so hours, Lost in Play barely puts a foot wrong, delivering cerebral gaming and effervescent entertainment. In doing so, it makes many of the genre’s design challenges look easy.
Publisher: Elden Pixels / Developer: Elden Pixels
Release Date: 29th Sep 2020 (USA)
/ 29th Sep 2020 (UK/EU)
$17.99 $8.99
Alwa’s Legacy is an excellent example of how to do a proper sequel; it takes everything that Alwa's Awakening did well and builds on it, adds in a few new ideas of its own, and corrects the issues that were previously present. It may be a little on the short side, but Alwa’s Legacy is the special sort of game that only comes around once in a great while, reminding you of the kind of quality that’s possible when a dedicated crew puts in the time to make a polished and tightly designed final product.
Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Dodge Roll
Release Date: 14th Dec 2017 (USA)
/ 18th Dec 2017 (UK/EU)
$14.99 $5.99
Enter The Gungeon is a brilliantly tactile, endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch. With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play. Yet another modern indie classic found a natural home on Nintendo's console.