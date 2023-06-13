Summer is here! Well, in the Northern Hemisphere. Almost.

Look, it might not technically be summer at the time of writing, but the Summer Sale Nintendo has running on European Switch eShops right now runs past 21st June and has a second wave of titles coming on the 25th. So, as far as Switch owners in the market for a bargain are concerned, the sun is shining.

With more than 1500 games included in the Switch sale at the time of writing, it's tough to know where to begin. Which is precisely why we've compiled this non-exhaustive list of brilliant Switch games in the eShop sale that we here at Nintendo Life awarded a score of at least 9/10.

We'll potentially be switching up this list when the second wave hits on 25th June. And readers in North America can rest easy — there's a similar 'Hyper Max' sale across the pond, and we'll be compiling another regional round-up along these lines in the coming days.

Prices are given in GBP below, but commensurate savings are available in the lovely Eurozone, too. Enjoy!

Florence (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mountains Release Date: 13th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU )











£4.99 £1.79 Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.

FAR: Lone Sails (Switch eShop) Publisher: Mixtvision / Developer: Okomotive Release Date: 18th Aug 2019 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2019 ( UK/EU )









£13.49 £2.69 Without saying a word, FAR: Lone Sails conveys a poignant tale of hope and perseverance, masterfully balancing style with substance for an experience that feels every bit as sublime as it looks. Sure, you could grumble about its relative shortness, the occasionally obtuse puzzles and the very, very minor control issues, but these problems dissolve away once you're invested in the journey. We highly recommend that you give this a spin.

Hades (Switch eShop) Publisher: Supergiant Games / Developer: Supergiant Games Release Date: 17th Sep 2020 ( USA ) / 17th Sep 2020 ( UK/EU )

















£22.49 £11.24 Hades is a sublime mix of satisfyingly gritty and flexible combat, a wonderfully vibrant art style and genuinely fun and engaging narrative. Supergiant Games has an excellent track record with games like Bastion and Transistor, but this really does feel its finest hour, a rip-roaring rampage through the underworld that's arrived here on Switch in a port that's nigh-on perfect. Even if you're yet to be swayed by the admittedly repetitive ebb and flow of roguelikes, we passionately urge you to at least give this roguelite a try; for fans of the genre or anyone even remotely interested, this is one heavenly vision of hell that we highly recommend you sacrifice yourself to. Hades Limited Edition £34.99

West of Loathing (Switch eShop) Publisher: Asymmetric / Developer: Asymmetric Release Date: 31st May 2018 ( USA ) / 31st May 2018 ( UK/EU )







£11.00 £5.50 West of Loathing is not your average RPG; in fact we’d go so far as to say you’ve probably never played anything quite like it in your life. Its combat won’t blow you away but don’t be lulled into believing that’s what this game is about, as really the whole thing is an adventure in exploration and interaction with a bit of fighting sprinkled in. It can occasionally be a little bit difficult to decipher, but the satisfaction felt upon working out a problem totally makes up for it. The humour is as wonderfully dry as the desert you’re traversing and the writing is some of the best you can find on the Switch. Unless you’ve not got a humorous bone in your body, this is one RPG you can’t risk skipping.

Dead Cells (Switch) Publisher: Motion Twin / Developer: Motion Twin Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







£22.49 £11.24 Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelite design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendor, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one, it’s a must-buy. Dead Cells $29.95

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Image & Form / Developer: Image & Form Release Date: 28th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 28th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )









£14.99 £2.24 SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition is a fantastic port of a fantastic game, and it fits perfectly on the Switch. Deep, engaging gameplay and stylish presentation combine to make this one of the standout indie releases of the year; this is a great example of a well-put-together title. If you are at all a fan of strategy games, or are just looking for a fun diversion to occupy your time for a couple of weeks, pick this up. It puts a neat twist on standard turn-based strategy gameplay, and stands as another fantastic entry in the SteamWorld series.

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU )

















£6.29 £4.08 A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us just sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. What we have here is something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story, or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer and richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.

Neon White (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Angel Matrix Release Date: 16th Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 16th Jun 2022 ( UK/EU )

















£19.99 £13.99 From its excellent writing, music, and presentation to its intense and satisfying core gameplay, Neon White is one of the most exciting things we’ve played all year, and it’s a game we can't see ourselves putting down for a long time as we try to best our previous times. It successfully brings together elements from apparently disparate genres in new and exciting ways and seems poised to become the next great speedrunning title. It's one that action game fans and Switch owners in general won't want to miss.