The North American eShop has cracked open its own summer sale this week with the Hyper Max Sale. Running from now until 25th June 11:59 pm PT, you can get up to 50% off of multiple titles on the eShop.

From bundles to games to DLC, there are a ton of discounts on offer. One of the biggest headlines of the sale is last year's Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which you can either buy separately or with its Expansion Pass — discounted for a limited time. Some big indies such as Tunic, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, and Have A Nice Death are also on offer if you're looking for something just a bit shorter than Monolith Soft's epic RPG.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

With that out of the way, let's check out the highlights from this hyper (max) sale. Don't forget, you can sort by price, discount, or alphabetically by clicking on the appropriate headers.

We're spoilt for choice a little bit here. If you want to have a look at the full suite of games on sale (and there's a lot), you can head over to the eShop right now. And if you're looking for the recent European summer sale, then we've got you covered there too.

Will you be picking up anything from the Hyper Max Sale? Let us know down below.