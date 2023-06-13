Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch OLED
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

The North American eShop has cracked open its own summer sale this week with the Hyper Max Sale. Running from now until 25th June 11:59 pm PT, you can get up to 50% off of multiple titles on the eShop.

From bundles to games to DLC, there are a ton of discounts on offer. One of the biggest headlines of the sale is last year's Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which you can either buy separately or with its Expansion Pass — discounted for a limited time. Some big indies such as Tunic, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, and Have A Nice Death are also on offer if you're looking for something just a bit shorter than Monolith Soft's epic RPG.

Before we have a look at the best bits, did you know you can also get an extra 5% off from our store? Pick up some eShop Credit from us and enter the code NLIFE5 at the checkout to save a little extra cash.

With that out of the way, let's check out the highlights from this hyper (max) sale. Don't forget, you can sort by price, discount, or alphabetically by clicking on the appropriate headers.

Title Discount Sale Price (USD)
Metroid Dread 30% $41.99
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 50%

$29.99
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition 44%
 $50.39
Super Mario Party 30%
 $41.99

Inscryption

35%

$12.99
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 30%
 $41.99
Xenoblade Chronicles + Expansion Pass
 20%

$71.98
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 50%
 $29.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade 20%
 $15.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Anniversary Edition

 50% $34.99
Fire Emblem: Three Houses 30%
 $41.99
Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Expansion Pass 30%
 $17.49
Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass 30%
 $59.48
MLB The Show 23 50%
 $29.99
MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition 30%
 $69.99
Disney Dreamlight Valley 25%
 $22.49
Disney Dreamlight Valley - Ultimate Edition 30%
 $48.99
Tunic
 30%
 $20.99
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity 30%
 $41.99
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass 30%
 $41.99
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity + Expansion Pass
 30%
 $55.98
Portal Companion Collection 50%
 $9.99
Triangle Strategy 30%
 $41.99
Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle 20%
 $15.99
Okami HD 50%
 $9.99
Astral Chain 30%
 $41.99
Dark Soul: Remastered 50%
 $19.99

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

 50%
 $24.99
Daemon X Machina 30%
 $41.99
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition 50%
 $29.99

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

 30%
 $41.99

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition

 40%
 $23.99
Live A Live 30%
 $34.99
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes 50% $14.99

No More Heroes III

 50%
 $29.99
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order 30% $41.99
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass 30% $13.99
SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy 40% $29.99
Octopath Traveler 30% $41.99
Chicory: A Colorful Tale 50% $9.99
Have A Nice Death 20% $19.99
Disney Speedstorm - Deluxe Founder's Pack 30% $34.99
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition 60% $27.99
Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) 50% $39.99
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak 33% $39.99
No Man's Sky 40% $35.99
Persona 5 Royal 40% $35.99
Unpacking 40% $11.99
Spiritfarer 75% $7.49
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival 40% $29.99

We're spoilt for choice a little bit here. If you want to have a look at the full suite of games on sale (and there's a lot), you can head over to the eShop right now. And if you're looking for the recent European summer sale, then we've got you covered there too.

Will you be picking up anything from the Hyper Max Sale? Let us know down below.