2024's Black Friday sales are up and running with Nintendo's European Switch eShops featuring a large selection of discounted games — including many first-party Nintendo classics — that are discounted until the sale ends on Sunday 1st December 2024.

However, with over 2,000 games discounted, it can be hard to know where to start! Your wishlists are probably bulging with games already, but to help you find the best of the best, we've rounded up every game in the Nintendo's European Black Friday sale that we've awarded 9/10 or higher.

Note. We've given sale prices in GBP followed by the percentage discount, but commensurate EUR savings can be found across European eShops.

So many great games feature in the sale, but let's sort the wheat from the... erm, the really top-notch, golden wheat, in no particular order...

UNSIGHTED (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Studio Pixel Punk Release Date: 30th Sep 2021 ( USA ) / 30th Sep 2021 ( UK/EU )









£7.19 (-60%) Unsighted combines some very familiar ideas: it’s a top-down, roguelite, sci-fi Metroidvania with a strong 16-bit aesthetic. Its time-is-ticking, post-apocalyptic scenario is brought to life by the enchanting palettes of its pixel art, making a world you want to explore, full of characters you want to know. Far from punishing, it leans more on the 'lite' than the 'rogue', letting fun prevail – as it will, thanks to the addictive rhythm of the controls, backed by punchy sounds. The cooperative multiplayer is icing on top of an already well-iced cake. Combining flavours of Super Nintendo classics with modern playability, Unsighted is the game 1995 desperately wanted to make but just didn’t know how.



Downwell (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Moppin Release Date: 31st Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 31st Jan 2019 ( UK/EU )







£1.80 (-33%) This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell. Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, Downwell is a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection; for the pocket change asking price, it's a steal.

Wandersong (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Bundle / Developer: Greg Lobanov Release Date: 27th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 27th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )

















£4.49 (-75%) If you’re after a unique experience, Wandersong completely has you covered. The singing mechanic employed works perfectly, and while it may feel a bit too easy at times, the combination of the visuals, writing, and various gameplay objectives across a generous seven-act structure make for an incredibly compelling platforming experience that you’d do well to check out.



Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: PlatinumGames Release Date: 10th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU ) £33.29 (-33%) Bundling the first and second entries in the trilogy, Bayonetta 2 shines brightest on Switch. It runs without a hitch at 60fps, looks incredible in both TV and tabletop modes, and offers an addictive free-flowing combat formula that sprinkles in platforming, light exploration and a ridiculous story to create something that you simply need to experience. Comparatively, the original Bayonetta is starting to show her age, but that doesn’t stop this hyperactive melee/shooter action mashup from being one of the most rewarding and memorable cult hits of the previous generation.

Quake (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bethesda / Developer: id Software Release Date: 19th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 19th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU )



















£3.19 (-60%) Quake returns in a feature-rich remaster that delicately updates the classic FPS, adding lots of optional bells and whistles, packing in a ton of content, and delivering the definitive way to play this 25-year-old masterpiece in the process. There's a wealth of online and co-op options here, a glorious new expansion to blast through from MachineGames, super slick performance in both docked and handheld modes and it's all available at a cracking price point. This really is a stellar port of one gaming's true greats and an absolutely essential addition to your Switch library.

Subnautica (Switch eShop) Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment / Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment Release Date: 14th May 2021 ( USA ) / 14th May 2021 ( UK/EU )

















£8.24 (-66%) When Unknown Worlds announced they were bringing Subnautica to Switch we were hugely excited, this is one of our all-time favourite games after all, but it was excitement tempered with a degree of scepticism as to how on earth they'd manage to cram the entire experience onto Switch in a properly playable manner. As it turns out, we needn't have worried as this is a super solid port that — besides a few loading stutters here and there and some scenery pop-in that's present in every other version of the game — successfully delivers one of the very best open-world survival experiences on any platform to Nintendo's hybrid console.



Axiom Verge (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU )







£3.74 (-75%) Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less. We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. For those of you who have played it before on other platforms, it’s ultimately a question of just how much you love this game. This is the exact same, excellent game that you’ve played before, so whether or not you want to buy it again is personal choice. Regardless of which side you fall on, Axiom Verge is a fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right. Also, Axiom Verge 2 is on sale for £8.09 (-50%). Axiom Verge $36.97

