The Black Friday sales are well and truly upon us. The European eShop got treated to a wave of tasty discounts earlier this week and now it's North America's turn. The 'Cyber Deals' eShop sale is now live, with a boatload of titles getting a price cut until 2nd December at 11:59pm PT.

This sale is rammed with so many quality discounts that it can be hard to find the cream of the crop. To help you nab a gem, we've rounded up every game in the Nintendo's North American Cyber Deals eShop sale that we awarded 9/10 or higher — and be warned, it's a long list.

Here are our top picks from the Cyber Deals eShop sale, in alphabetical order:

Aegis Defenders (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Bundle / Developer: GUTS Department Release Date: 8th Feb 2018 ( USA ) / 8th Feb 2018 ( UK/EU )









$4.99 (-75%) Aegis Defenders is a fantastic game, brilliantly blending the tower defense and platforming genres in a unique way to produce a memorable and enjoyable experience. Lovable characters, interesting lore, plenty of secrets, engaging gameplay, and gorgeous presentation combine to make this a must-have title for your Switch. We would recommend this to anybody looking for a detailed world to immerse themselves in, or to somebody looking for that next game to play through with a friend. Aegis Defenders is a real gem on the eShop; don’t miss out.

Ape Out (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Gabe Cuzzillo Release Date: 28th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 28th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )









$3.74 (-75%) The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library. Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.

Armello (Switch eShop) Publisher: League of Geeks / Developer: League of Geeks Release Date: 27th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 27th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )

















$9.99 (-60%) While this turn-based affair might look, move, and feel just like a real board game, Armello is actually a completely original creation — and one that does more than simply doff its cap at the world of tabletop gaming. From the deep tactics of its living board game gameplay to the sheer charm of its worldbuilding and animal character designs, it's a quest filled with back-stabbing, political power plays, and rampaging monsters that’s different each and every time you play. It’s at its absolute best when played in multiplayer, that human factor making for an even more unpredictable battle for the corrupted throne. The Switch version has had its ups and downs since launch, with some updates making things worse, but it's apparently back to being in a playable state on Nintendo's console. As such, you’d be doing yourself a disservice not to add this anthropomorphic tale to your wishlist.

Axiom Verge (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU )







$4.99 (-75%) Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less. We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. For those of you who have played it before on other platforms, it’s ultimately a question of just how much you love this game. This is the exact same, excellent game that you’ve played before, so whether or not you want to buy it again is personal choice. Regardless of which side you fall on, Axiom Verge is a fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right. And you can also snap up the sequel in this sale for $9.99 (-50%). Axiom Verge $36.97

Bad North (Switch eShop) Publisher: Raw Fury / Developer: Plausible Concept Release Date: 20th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 20th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







$2.99 (-80%) A slice of Viking strategic combat right out of the heart of Scandinavia’s indie development scene, Bad North was at the vanguard of a wave of smart yet intrinsically accessible real-time strategy titles. Swedish developer Plausible Concept calls it ‘micro-strategy’ and it's the perfect encapsulation of a minimalist approach that covers everything from unit management to the Monument Valley-style isometric art style. With enough enemy variance to convince you you’re playing an interactive episode of the Vikings TV show, this endlessly entertaining sea of bitesize battles will teach you to fear — and love — the sound of the oncoming horde.

Braid: Anniversary Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Number None / Developer: Number None Release Date: 14th May 2024 ( USA ) / 14th May 2024 ( UK/EU )











$7.99 (-60%) Braid remains a landmark equally for indie game development and puzzle platformers. The time control mechanics are mind-bendingly satisfying to play with and the puzzles are wickedly inventive. This Anniversary Edition is an exquisite expression of the original concept, with everything spruced up to perfection. And, even on top of that, it includes interactive creators’ commentary that sets a high watermark for in-game analysis and represents a new key text for anyone interested in how games are made. In short: this package is an all-timer.