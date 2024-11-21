Black Friday 2024 Nintendo

Black Friday is now so close we can almost taste it, and plenty of fantastic early Nintendo deals are already here to tempt our wallets.

Officially getting underway on Friday 29th November and running until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday, Black Friday always throws up amazing deals on consoles, games, eShop credit, controllers, accessories, and more. Some of Nintendo's official deals are already live as we speak, meaning you can get in on the action early.

You can browse those early deals below, or get some holiday gift inspiration in our Nintendo Christmas Gift Guide whilst we wait for more to appear:

We'll be updating this page with all of the best deals throughout the event so keep checking back. Happy shopping!

Nintendo Black Friday Deals 2024

Here, we'll be keeping track of all the best Nintendo Black Friday deals in 2024. You can browse our top picks below, or if you'd rather browse all live deals by store, you can visit your preferred retailer's sales through the following links:

US: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop | Walmart | Target

UK: Amazon | Currys | Argos | My Nintendo Store

Nintendo's Official 2024 Holiday Bundles

Nintendo has launched a range of Switch console bundles that offer plenty of savings this Black Friday, throwing in additional goodies like games and Switch Online subscriptions at no additional cost.

The bundles featured below (split into US and UK offerings) each come with their respective games and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription included for free. Savings shown are based on the usual total cost of buying all bundled items separately.

US

UK

Nintendo has also announced that a number of its biggest Switch games will be discounted across US retailers from 24th November, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Maker 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pikmin 4, and more. We'll update this page as soon as these deals go live.

Nintendo eShop Credit

To help you save as much as possible this Black Friday, we've discounted all of our Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers by 5% – just use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to unlock the discount.

Of course, you can use any discounted credit you buy to purchase any games, subscriptions, or DLC available on the eShop, even if it's already discounted as part of Nintendo's own digital sales. That's double savings!

Nintendo Switch Games

There are a handful of decent physical discounts available at retail already (with bigger titles set to be discounted from 24th November), as well as some mighty savings now live on the Nintendo eShop. We'll start with those physical discounts, followed by links to information on Nintendo's official digital sales in North America and Europe:

US

UK

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Nintendo Switch accessory deals are now starting to trickle in, with the standout discounts being found in the microSD card department. Seriously, check out the incredible savings below if you're needing to boost your Switch's storage!

Switch Controllers

US

UK

Micro SD Cards

US

UK

Switch Cases

US

UK

Headsets

US

UK

Nintendo LEGO

The official My Nintendo Store UK has discounted a whole bunch of Nintendo-themed LEGO sets, including high ticket items like the Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree set and the Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi set.

You can find the full discounted selection here:

Let us know if you treat yourself to any of the great Black Friday deals listed above, and feel free to share any other tempting finds in the comments.