Guide Best Nintendo Christmas Gifts 2024: Switch Consoles & Games, eShop Credit And Lots More! The best Nintendo presents and stocking-fillers!

Nintendo Black Friday Deals 2024

Here, we'll be keeping track of all the best Nintendo Black Friday deals in 2024. You can browse our top picks below, or if you'd rather browse all live deals by store, you can visit your preferred retailer's sales through the following links:

US: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop | Walmart | Target

UK: Amazon | Currys | Argos | My Nintendo Store

Nintendo's Official 2024 Holiday Bundles

Nintendo has launched a range of Switch console bundles that offer plenty of savings this Black Friday, throwing in additional goodies like games and Switch Online subscriptions at no additional cost.

The bundles featured below (split into US and UK offerings) each come with their respective games and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription included for free. Savings shown are based on the usual total cost of buying all bundled items separately.

US

UK

Nintendo has also announced that a number of its biggest Switch games will be discounted across US retailers from 24th November, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Maker 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pikmin 4, and more. We'll update this page as soon as these deals go live.

Nintendo eShop Credit

To help you save as much as possible this Black Friday, we've discounted all of our Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers by 5% – just use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to unlock the discount.

Of course, you can use any discounted credit you buy to purchase any games, subscriptions, or DLC available on the eShop, even if it's already discounted as part of Nintendo's own digital sales. That's double savings!

Nintendo Switch Games

There are a handful of decent physical discounts available at retail already (with bigger titles set to be discounted from 24th November), as well as some mighty savings now live on the Nintendo eShop. We'll start with those physical discounts, followed by links to information on Nintendo's official digital sales in North America and Europe:

US

UK