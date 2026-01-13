If it feels like a mere matter of days since Nintendo wrapped up its last massive eShop sale, that's because it is. But an insignificant little detail like time isn't going to get in the way of a good bargain, and Nintendo is here to prove it.

The 'Supercharge Sale' is now underway on the North American eShop, bringing a whole host of discounts our way until 25th January 2026 at 11:59pm PT — so you have two weeks to make the most.

We've assembled the following list so you can witness the cream of the crop at a glance. Below, we've laid out every game in the Supercharge Sale that we awarded a 9/10 or higher, accompanied by its discounted price. Oh yes, this writer has also popped in a personal pick from the sea of 8/10s or below at the bottom, because who can pass up a good recommendation?

Ape Out (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Gabe Cuzzillo Release Date: 28th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 28th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )









$1.99 (-87%) The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library. Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.

ARMS (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 16th Jun 2017 ( USA ) / 16th Jun 2017 ( UK/EU )



















The core fighting mechanics of ARMS are easy to grasp — especially when you're using the pleasantly intuitive motion controls — but they showcase the kind of depth which rewards dedicated players. Mixing up light and charged punches with your dashes and leaps allows you to create an almost balletic style of play, but add in grabs, stuns, and features unique to each stage and you've got a truly formidable foundation to build on. The lure of collecting Arms will keep you glued to your console even if you only choose to play solo, but Arms also proves its worth online, and for those who want to take things to the next level, Ranked Matches provide the ideal means of proving your skill. In the scheme of things, Arms might not have made much of a dent in the hallowed canon of Nintendo IP, but it deserves a second look if it flew under your radar.

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 11th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 11th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU )



















$9.99 (-50%) Axiom Verge is a remarkably tough act to follow, but Thomas Happ managed to do it again in producing a pitch-perfect, excellently paced Metroidvania adventure Axiom Verge 2 perfectly balances familiar elements that made the original great and trying out new ideas that give the sequel its own identity, and while lovers of the first game may take some time to adjust, everything comes together and makes for a potent experience that no fan of the genre will want to miss out on. The mysterious atmosphere, thrilling pace, and fantastic world design all come together to make for a worthy follow-up that stands well on its own.

Beyond Galaxyland (Switch eShop) Publisher: United Label / Developer: Sam Enright Release Date: 24th Sep 2024 ( USA ) / 24th Sep 2024 ( UK/EU )















$7.19 (-60%) Beyond Galaxyland is a well-written, artistically diverse space adventure which mixes several different flavours of RPG with puzzling and semi-open exploration. The story is filled with well-rounded characters and emotional narrative payoffs and, as much as Enright's galactic adventure is a collection of stylistic and mechanical homages, it doesn't feel like a patchwork of fan service. For all its influences and adherence to specific genre execution, Doug’s journey through multiple worlds is still very much its own thing.

Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 11th Jun 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jun 2019 ( UK/EU )











$7.99 (-60%) While it’s a shame that there are fewer games here than in other Konami collections — we’d have loved to have seen NES title Contra Force or the now-extinct WiiWare title Contra ReBirth — the ones included in the Contra Anniversary Collection are universally brilliant. The 8-bit and 16-bit Contra games are among the finest examples of the run ‘n gun genre, and to have almost all of them included in a single release and emulated flawlessly is an absolute treat. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a curious onlooker who’s always wanted to see what the fuss was all about, this is essential.

Downwell (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Moppin Release Date: 31st Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 31st Jan 2019 ( UK/EU )







$1.99 (-33%) This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell. Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, Downwell is a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection; for the pocket change asking price, it's a steal.