If it feels like a mere matter of days since Nintendo wrapped up its last massive eShop sale, that's because it is. But an insignificant little detail like time isn't going to get in the way of a good bargain, and Nintendo is here to prove it.
The 'Supercharge Sale' is now underway on the North American eShop, bringing a whole host of discounts our way until 25th January 2026 at 11:59pm PT — so you have two weeks to make the most.
We've assembled the following list so you can witness the cream of the crop at a glance. Below, we've laid out every game in the Supercharge Sale that we awarded a 9/10 or higher, accompanied by its discounted price. Oh yes, this writer has also popped in a personal pick from the sea of 8/10s or below at the bottom, because who can pass up a good recommendation?
As ever, if you're looking to grab some eShop credit before diving in, we've got you covered with the following links from our store.
AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative (Switch)
$9.99 (-75%)
AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative is one of the most interesting visual novels we’ve played through in a while. The murder mystery at its heart is brought to life by some great writing and quirky characters alongside the satisfyingly integrated, beautifully balanced Psync puzzle elements.
Even with some minor control issues, there is a lot to love in this game, even if you never picked up the original. Highly recommended if you're even a little bit curious.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Ape Out (Switch eShop)
$1.99 (-87%)
The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library.
Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.
ARMS (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
The core fighting mechanics of ARMS are easy to grasp — especially when you're using the pleasantly intuitive motion controls — but they showcase the kind of depth which rewards dedicated players.
Mixing up light and charged punches with your dashes and leaps allows you to create an almost balletic style of play, but add in grabs, stuns, and features unique to each stage and you've got a truly formidable foundation to build on. The lure of collecting Arms will keep you glued to your console even if you only choose to play solo, but Arms also proves its worth online, and for those who want to take things to the next level, Ranked Matches provide the ideal means of proving your skill.
In the scheme of things, Arms might not have made much of a dent in the hallowed canon of Nintendo IP, but it deserves a second look if it flew under your radar.
Axiom Verge (Switch eShop)
$4.99 (-75%)
Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less.
We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience, and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. A fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right.
Axiom Verge 2 (Switch eShop)
$9.99 (-50%)
Axiom Verge is a remarkably tough act to follow, but Thomas Happ managed to do it again in producing a pitch-perfect, excellently paced Metroidvania adventure
Axiom Verge 2 perfectly balances familiar elements that made the original great and trying out new ideas that give the sequel its own identity, and while lovers of the first game may take some time to adjust, everything comes together and makes for a potent experience that no fan of the genre will want to miss out on.
The mysterious atmosphere, thrilling pace, and fantastic world design all come together to make for a worthy follow-up that stands well on its own.
Balatro (Switch eShop)
$13.49 (-10%)
Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp.
It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Sublime.
Beyond Galaxyland (Switch eShop)
$7.19 (-60%)
Beyond Galaxyland is a well-written, artistically diverse space adventure which mixes several different flavours of RPG with puzzling and semi-open exploration. The story is filled with well-rounded characters and emotional narrative payoffs and, as much as Enright's galactic adventure is a collection of stylistic and mechanical homages, it doesn't feel like a patchwork of fan service.
For all its influences and adherence to specific genre execution, Doug’s journey through multiple worlds is still very much its own thing.
Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle (Switch eShop)
$9.99 (-50%)
The Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle illustrates perfectly why the humble side-scrolling fighter was the toast of video gaming in the late '80s and early '90s. Addictive, enjoyable, and — perhaps most important of all — bloody good fun when played co-operatively with friends, all of the titles in this seven-strong compendium are worth your time, and by adding robust local and multiplayer support, Capcom has done its utmost to ensure they find favour with a whole new generation of gamers.
If you're not a fan of the genre, then you may well be wondering what all the fuss is about, but for everyone else, this is a must-have download.
Chicken Police - Paint it RED! (Switch eShop)
$4.99 (-75%)
An extremely impressive first game from The Wild Gentlemen, Chicken Police - Paint it RED! is one of the best visual novel/adventure games we've played in a long, long time and one hell of an absorbing tale. It looks and runs great on the Switch, with only a couple of really minuscule interface issues which are easily ignored.
At roughly eight or nine hours, the story is surprisingly lengthy, but we were never bored and wanted to investigate every little thing just to wring out more precious droplets of banter and fascination. Chicken Police is a polished, captivating experience and we're very excited for whatever's coming next from this team.
Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop)
$7.99 (-60%)
While it’s a shame that there are fewer games here than in other Konami collections — we’d have loved to have seen NES title Contra Force or the now-extinct WiiWare title Contra ReBirth — the ones included in the Contra Anniversary Collection are universally brilliant. The 8-bit and 16-bit Contra games are among the finest examples of the run ‘n gun genre, and to have almost all of them included in a single release and emulated flawlessly is an absolute treat.
Whether you’re a fan of the series or a curious onlooker who’s always wanted to see what the fuss was all about, this is essential.
Dark Souls: Remastered (Switch)
$19.99 (-50%)
Dark Souls: Remastered is a faithful remaster of a touchstone in video game design that improves overall performance of the original release while preserving all of the character traits that made it such a memorable experience. While it’s no less forgiving — and its menus are a little fiddly — this slick Nintendo Switch iteration offers an excellent way to experience Lordran’s ultra-challenging odyssey in true handheld form.
Plus, there's a Solaire of Astora amiibo. Praise the Sun, indeed.
Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
$20.99 (-30%)
While you could certainly argue that Disney Illusion Island is perhaps more of a Metroidvania than it is a straight-up 2D platformer, we reckon it strikes a wonderful balance between the two genres that it could honestly fall into either category. Its focus on combat-free exploration makes this a great gateway into the genre for younger audiences, and its ability to support up to four players via local co-op means that it's an excellent option for families who want to spend a bit of time with some of the most iconic Disney characters imaginable. You can also hug each other to regain health. What more could you ask for?
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch)
$39.99 (-33%)
After beginning life on Wii U in 2014, we were treated to a 'Deluxe' port on Switch just four years later. Not the longest hiatus, but we couldn't wait to replay one of the best platformers we've ever encountered and the Switch version plays like an absolute dream.
Looking better than Donkey Kong ever has, veteran DKC composer David Wise returned with this sequel and caused us to have several 'moments' during our first playthrough. It was a glistening cherry on a cake so deliciously sweet we worried we'd lose a foot.
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze isn't just a great platformer, it's one of the great platformers. Even if Donkey Kong isn't normally your thing, you owe it to yourself to give Tropical Freeze a go; it's totally bananas in the very best of ways.
Downwell (Switch eShop)
$1.99 (-33%)
This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell.
Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, Downwell is a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection; for the pocket change asking price, it's a steal.
G-Darius HD (Switch eShop)
$11.99 (-60%)
Brush off that arcade-grade resolve and get ready for an old adventure realised in all-new clarity. This is a shoot 'em up experience like few others, and while it has all the genre hallmarks of intensity and adrenaline-inducing action, it binds it with superlative artistry, epic set-pieces, and an alien world as strange as it is wonderful. The sense of incrementally increasing in power and being able to turn the tide against the Belsar is what makes G-Darius HD so much fun to play. It’s initially threatening, but once you learn the lay of your first route, get powered up, and figure out how to make practical use of your captures and duelling laser, it’s safe to say G-Darius really hits the spot.
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Switch eShop)
$9.99 (-67%)
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective was one of the best games on Nintendo DS. Now it is one of the best games on Nintendo Switch. If you're a fan of Ace Attorney, Danganronpa, AI: The Somnium Files, or just of having a good dang time with a brilliant story and stunning art, then why are you still here? Go and get the game. Now. Go!!!!
Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition (Switch eShop)
$10.99 (-45%)
Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition puts Heart Machine’s obtuse yet engaging throwback where it belongs — in portable Nintendo form — and it makes for the definitive version.
With a handful of exclusive features, the game suddenly feels new and fresh - and with a silky smooth frame rate and every boss, secret and upgrade from the original here for you to experience, this is a wonderful addition to the Nintendo Switch’s bulging indie library.
Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch eShop)
$4.99 (-75%)
Invisible, Inc. is a brilliant little tactics game, right up there with Into the Breach and XCOM – if not even better. The bite-sized structure belies a deceptively complex and meaningful game, where all your decisions ultimately mean something significant for that final desperate attack.
If you enjoy stealth or tactics games – or you're simply looking for a way into either genre – then Invisible, Inc. deserves your attention.
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a fantastic remaster of one of our favourite Kirby adventures. With slick new visuals, some meaningful gameplay tweaks, and two excellent new modes to dig into, this is a big, loud, colourful celebration of all things Kirby that should delight new and returning players alike.
Magalor's Epilogue is a surprisingly chunky addition to the core action that gives the campaign a nice boost, whilst Merry Magoland ensures that you and your pals are kept busy with plenty of minigames, missions, and online challenges to best once you're done with the main story mode.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch)
$7.99 (-80%)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a must-have for Switch-owning fans of turn-based tactical games. More importantly, such is the style and depth on offer that it's also ideal for those who haven't played much of the genre - for whom 'XCOM' sounds like a silly acronym from a war movie. Kingdom Battle and its excellent DK DLC introduce the concept in the best possible way, and then add their own ideas for what becomes a smart, surprising, and, at times, deliciously challenging experience.
Even if you don't actually like the Rabbids, this game — and its familiar Mario cast and setting — is so good that Ubisoft's mascots become likeable. Well, almost.
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Switch eShop)
$4.99 (-75%)
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered is an utterly stellar stealth game and it’s lost none of the magic that made the original such a critical darling. Strong art direction, an engaging story, well-paced open gameplay, and a slew of extra content all combine to make for a near-flawless experience that you certainly won’t want to miss out on.
We’d give this game a high recommendation to all Switch owners; it’s the best stealth game money can buy in the Switch library, and one of the best ones in any console library.
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch)
$12.99 (-68%)
It's clear that a lot of effort and love went into Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection; this is a worthwhile re-release (available across two separate volumes on the Switch eShop, if you prefer) that gives you a lot of bang for your buck.
While everyone will have their favourite, the Mega Man Battle Network series remained remarkably consistent throughout its whole run, due in no small part to the innovative battle system and charming storylines present in each entry.
If you’re a fan of Mega Man and haven’t given these games a shot yet, you owe it to yourself to pick this one up immediately. Even if you’re not a Rockman enthusiast, these games each offer up some inventive RPG experiences that are certainly worth your time.
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Switch eShop)
$5.24 (-65%)
The fourth in this series of 2D platformers, Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight is an absolute gem and comes highly recommended. Its stylised backdrops, super-smooth action and wonderfully rendered SNES-era graphics make it a standout Metroidvania - a superb game and a credit to the indie scene.
The only minor criticism comes from the soundtrack, which, while not bad, isn’t memorable and doesn’t always match the fantastic art. Overall, however, Reverie Under the Moonlight is a stunningly well-presented platformer with some of the most intuitive controls in the genre.
Comments 6
Love to see Ghost Trick in the thumbnail (also Skyward Sword and Yakuza, but more people know about those) - anyway, happy for those in the US going for any of these games thanks to this sale!
I'm not sure who is going to snag ARMS for 30% off 9 years in... I'm guessing online multiplayer isn't super active.
I've been wanting Raiden IVx Mikado Remix for awhile but it is unfortunately one of the few Switch games still not compatible with Switch 2.
They aren't listed in this article but I am tempted by Nine Sols and Gradius Origins which are both currently 50% off for the first time.
Nintendo are going full force with the amount of sales, ever since the switch 2 launched I don't think I saw a week without an ongoing big eshop sale.
@snil4 Agreed, they definitely are making a big push towards digital this new generation.
Nice that Nintendo is doing sales on 1st-parties more often, but I'll need some better deals than 30% off a few games, especially when most of which are ports or remakes from a previous generation.
is Yakuza 0 actually 4k docked? I was seeing mixed answers on the docked resolution after launch.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...