Limited Run has already announced a new Marvel collection this week, and we've now got an update on the Bitmap Bureau and Mattel collaboration, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction.

Following the original reveal in August last year. it's now been officially confirmed this 2D arcade-style brawler will be arriving digitally for the Switch and multiple other platforms on 28th April 2026. To help celebrate this news, a "release date" trailer for this new game starring the '80s icon has been shared.

"When Skeletor uncovers the ancient Dragon Pearl of Destruction, a relic of unspeakable power, he joins forces with Evil-Lyn to plunge all of Eternia into eternal darkness, and only He-Man, Man-At-Arms and Teela can save the planet."

Once again, this solo and two-player co-op offers fast-paced adventure beat 'em up action inspired by the classic animated series. It also comes loaded with a legendary roster, He-Man's fearless feline companion, 12 action-packed stages, and many deep-cut villains.

You can find out a little more in our previous story here on Nintendo Life. A physical release has also been confirmed.