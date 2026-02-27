What better way to celebrate turning 30 than with a Pokémon Presents, eh? That's exactly what Pikachu and co. are doing today, as the series marks the arrival of the big 3-0 with its annual Pokémon Day broadcast.

The Presents will begin in just a moment, promising 25 minutes of news and announcements from the wonderful world of 'mon. Last week saw the reveal of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen for Switch, but with such a big birthday to celebrate, we wonder whether TPC might have a couple of other big surprises in store.

Here's the exact time that the show will start in your region:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT

The Pokémon Company is streaming the whole event on its YouTube channel, but you can watch along with your fellow Nintendo Life Trainers down below.