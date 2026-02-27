At last, we're getting another Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch Online! And it's the cult favourite RPG Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness on GameCube.

Coming to the GameCube Nintendo Classics library — meaning it's exclusive to the Switch 2 — in March 2026, XD: Gale of Darkness is the second of two RPG-style spin-offs that released on the purple box. Interestingly, it lands before its predecessor Pokémon Colosseum, which is also due to come to the service.

And just like Colosseum, XD: Gale of Darkness is all about catching Shadow Pokémon, with the main focus being Shadow Lugia.

Let us know if you're excited for XD: Gale of Darkness in the comments.