The Pokémon Company wrapped up today's Presents with the reveal of Pokémon Winds & Waves, the new mainline games in the series.

We don't have anything specific on the release date front at the moment, though TPC confirmed that the games will receive a "global simultaneous release" at some point in 2027.

This was more than we expected for a first peek! Aside from some panning shots of the new region (complete with its fair share of water-y areas, naturally), the trailer also introduced the game's three starters: Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua.

There was also the tease of underwater exploration (hello, Gen III fans), and Pikachu in some rather swanky summer outfits — they are characters in their own right called Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu (yes, really).

Here's a bit more info about the upcoming titles' region and differences from The Pokémon Company:

Developed by GAME FREAK exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, these new titles feature an open world to explore, with beautiful windswept islands and a vast ocean with glittering waves. The Pokémon that live in harmony with this region’s lush environment have developed their own unique ecosystems. During this adventure, you’ll team up with all kinds of Pokémon to overcome both the difficult road ahead and even the forces of nature that block your path at times. Your main character will sport a different outfit depending on which version of the game you play—and of course, you’ll set out with one of three first partner Pokémon. Will you choose a Grass type by partnering with Browt, the lively but clumsy Bean Chick Pokémon? Or perhaps you’ll heat things up with a Fire type by picking Pombon, the guileless and friendly Puppy Pokémon. If Water types are more your speed, then the intelligent Water Gecko Pokémon, Gecqua, might be the partner for you.

The best news, in our eyes, is that it actually appears to be running pretty well. Sure, the environments look a little sparse at the moment, but the promise of all those different biomes, the exclusive mention of a Switch 2 release (at the time of writing), and the fact that there's still another year of development time for Game Freak to tinker away leaves us cautiously optimistic.

