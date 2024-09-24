Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

An ode to science fiction media and RPGs of the '90s, Beyond Galaxyland is a charming and beautifully presented adventure. It’s all the more impressive that it's the creation of a single developer. Sam Enright has crafted meticulous pixel worlds, a strong script, and a truly infectious musical score.

He also made one of his characters a genetically modified, blaster-wielding guinea pig called Boom Boom.

The story is pure isekai with a sprinkle of Ready Player One (or its key influence, The Last Starfighter). Doug Dwyer is a geeky suburban teen, transported against his will to Galaxyland. Told that his planet is going to be destroyed by mystery antagonists 'The End', he is displaced by a seemingly benevolent corporation named DreamCore. Still coming to terms with the loss of his former life, Doug is rehoused in the multicultural city of Arcadia. One fetch quest for a shady character later, and an interplanetary adventure begins.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

The setting is an interesting and economical way to present a diverse set of worlds to travel to. Galaxyland is a preserve of sorts, a series of distinct biomes clustered together. Created as a refuge for victims of The End, most of its denizens work in the service of DreamCore, while others question the truth behind their situation.

When our hero heads out into space, there's a surprising amount for him to do. Turn-based combat is mixed in with Zelda-like puzzle progression. You can capture almost any enemy you encounter and use their abilities in combat. Travel between worlds is at your discretion, though some planets have a suggested level. There’s also a photo-taking mechanic that lets your robot buddy gather information on lifeforms across the galaxy.

After you make landfall on any given planetoid, movement is across a 2D plane with some light platforming. Doug can transition between background and foreground, adding dynamic pathways to otherwise linear scrolling. This traversal highlights the intricate art design of the levels, sometimes pulling the camera back to show Doug snaking through awe-inspiring alien worlds. Just don’t accidentally walk into an enemy…

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

Combat uses a traditional turn-based attack system, with contextual actions that add a tactile sense of impact. Basic attacks require additional button presses, while another timed press will defend against enemy hits. Not all abilities can be resisted, but most battle damage can be mitigated. Memorising animation timings can even defend against boss attacks.

Rather than opt for the random encounters of games it pays deference to, enemies wander around the levels, waiting to be engaged. Sneaking up with a well-timed hit will take off a chunk of health before the fight starts. When a monster is weakened, Doug can capture them. Each enemy (friend?) caught can be equipped in a summon slot. Once equipped, the creature's abilities will level up with use. Think of it like the Materia system in Final Fantasy VII, but instead of shiny baubles, you're sticking dinosaurs and giant turtles in your slots.

To add to the Pokémon vibe of it all, summons have elemental properties, bringing a rock-paper-scissors dynamic to battles.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

You’d think with all these systems and styles at play, the game would be a jumbled mess. Enright often keeps us focused with funny, heartfelt writing and a rich atmosphere. Combat is designed to be forgiving if you engage with the systems at your disposal. Battles aren't numerous enough to become tedious. Story-driven interludes in hub areas and extended puzzle areas break up the pace nicely.

There’s a sense of scale to the worldbuilding - Doug's Oddysee is a space opera with stakes that make it easy to get invested in his journey. He also has a solid supporting cast, made up of well-crafted science-fiction archetypes. Highlights include retired company robot Marty and mysterious corpo-killer Malefactor.

There are some minor bumps in Doug’s journey. Areas can be tough to navigate, despite the bi-directional movement options. This is thanks to a map that functions more like a radar, showing relative positions of quest markers and level transitions. It’s frustratingly unhelpful at times, often presenting interest points sandwiched on top of each other. Elsewhere, platforming puzzles suffer from a clunky, unpredictable double jump that will have you missing many a ledge.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

These minor hiccups aside, Beyond Galaxy Land remains a thoroughly enjoyable space adventure. The developer’s love of the genre shines through in the presentation and writing. It’s also littered throughout with references and stylistic nods to several eras of gaming.

Performance-wise, the old-school visuals won’t put a strain on the Switch hardware. Larger screens work well for appreciating the background detail of the levels, but the game plays just as well on an undocked display.

Then there’s the soundtrack, a playful mix of sci-fi beats and infectious battle music. The soundscape blends well with the aesthetic, by turns tense and wondrous. In the game's quiet moments, the ambient themes recall Phil Fish’s calming masterpiece, FEZ.