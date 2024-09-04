This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

The fourth in this series of 2D platformers, Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight is an absolute gem and comes highly recommended. Its stylised backdrops, super-smooth action and wonderfully rendered SNES-era graphics make it a standout in the Metroidvania sub-genre.

The plot serves as a prequel to the three previous titles, though knowledge of their events isn’t at all required to appreciate and enjoy it. Information on the world is scarce but revealed via textbox cutscenes at various points. All you need to know is that there’s a curse sweeping the land, which only the priestess Kaho, your playable avatar, can stop.

Kaho isn’t your typical adventurer though, in terms of her melee weapon choice. She doesn’t opt for a sword like Link, an axe like Fire Emblem’s Hector, or even a whip like Simon Belmont. Using a razor-sharp red leaf, she can perform a vast range of combo attacks, combining melee brawls with a powerful magic palette and a ranged option of a longbow. All of this works seamlessly in conjunction with the tight controls and movement options available, including projectile deflection and a roll-to-dodge move.

There are also many items for your collection, again with a great variety to continuously upgrade your arsenal, or to give you a health or magic boost in a tight spot. And there will be tight spots aplenty, particularly on Hard mode, as every enemy from the grunts to the impressively versatile and sometimes huge bosses boast clever AI that will take you down if you’re unprepared.

The icing on the cake for this game is its delightfully detailed visual style. Backgrounds are beautifully rendered and expansive, giving the world an organically gorgeous, 'lived-in' atmosphere. NPCs are well realised and varied, and the aforementioned boss battles are a true spectacle and highlight.

The only minor criticism comes from the soundtrack which, while not bad, isn’t memorable and doesn’t always match the fantastic art. Overall, however, Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight is a stunningly well-presented platformer with some of the most intuitive controls in the genre. A superb game and a credit to the indie scene.

