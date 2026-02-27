Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen is out now on the Switch eShop, and for those of you worried about whether you'll be able to transfer your team to other games, fear not, as Pokémon HOME support has been confirmed.

Compatibility with the storage app will be arriving at a later date, But transferring your 'mons will be a one-way deal, with anything you trade from FireRed / LeafGreen won't be able to come back.

Thankfully, transferring to Home will allow you to send the 'mons to other Switch and Switch 2 games such Scarlet & Violet, Legends: Z-A (coming soon) and Champions (though the latter is just a "link").

The details are all laid out in the visual below:

We all thought Home would be coming to FireRed & LeafGreen initially, as the details were initially included on the eShop pages for all versions of the game last Friday. But shortly after the games were announced, the description was changed to removed mention of Home.

Well, this cleared things up a bit, didn't it?

Are you picking up FireRed or LeafGreen today? Happy to hear that Home compatibility is coming? Let us know in the comments!