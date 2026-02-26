The indie success story Stardew Valley is today celebrating its 10th anniversary. As part of this, the game's creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has announced a special video broadcast.

It will apparently run for "about 23 minutes", and fans can expect to see some "pre-release footage" as well as the reveal of the new 1.7 marriage candidates at the end. Barone actually teased this upcoming reveal earlier this month.

Here's exactly what you can expect to see and hear about during the anniversary broadcast:

ConcernedApe: "I made a video for tomorrow's 10-year Stardew Valley Anniversary, it will "premiere" tomorrow at 11am PST...I go over some old builds of the game w/ commentary, briefly go over the many updates, give a special message to the players, and reveal the 2 new marriage candidates in 1.7."

What time is the Stardew Valley 10-Year anniversary video premiere?

North America: 11am PST / 12pm MST / 1pm CST / 2pm EST

11am PST / 12pm MST / 1pm CST / 2pm EST UK/Ire: 7pm GMT

7pm GMT Europe: 8pm CET / 9pm EET

8pm CET / 9pm EET Asia/Oceania: 4am (Thu) JST / 3am (Thu) AWST / 6am (Thu) AEDT

To date, this hugely popular farming and lifestyle sim has now sold millions of copies worldwide and it's been updated over the years with a huge amount of free content.

Most recently, the game was made available for the Switch 2. This version hasn't been released in every region just yet, but Barone mentioned last week that the Switch 2 Edition (and free upgrade for existing players) would be coming to the European and Japanese eShop in "a few weeks". If you are eager to jump in right now, you can access the free upgrade from the US eShop.

To double-check the local time for the anniversary broadcast, click on the video above to see when it will premiere in your location.