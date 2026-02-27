We got our first proper look at Pokémon Champions in last year's Pokémon Presents showcase, and today, TPC has finally spilled the beans on a release date. Or, more accurately, a release window.

As revealed at the end of the new trailer (above), Champions will arrive on Switch at some point in April 2026, with the mobile version launching "later this year".

As for the trailer itself, we don't see all that much that we'd class as "new". Once again, this is to be the go-to battle format for the competitive scene going forward, so all of the footage was very... battle-y.

Those who download the "free-to-start" title early will receive a Dragonite and its Mega Stone as a bonus. TPC has also confirmed that you'll be able to bring your Chesnaught, Delphox, Greninja, and Eternal Flower Floette over from Pokémon Legends: Z-A via Pokémon HOME, and all those who do so will get the relevant Mega Stones in their in-game mailbox as a reward.

Here's a little more information about that HOME integration from The Pokémon Company:

By linking Pokémon Champions to Pokémon HOME, you will be able to bring certain Pokémon to Pokémon Champions as visitors, as well as send visiting Pokémon back to Pokémon HOME. If visiting Pokémon know moves that can’t be used in Pokémon Champions, they will have to learn new moves via training. If you train visiting Pokémon in Pokémon Champions and return them to Pokémon HOME, they will retain those training results when returned to Pokémon Champions, unless they return in a different form.

Please note that only Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Champions will be able to visit from Pokémon HOME. Also note that Pokémon obtained in Pokémon Champions cannot be sent to Pokémon HOME. Aim for the title of Champion alongside Pokémon you’ve befriended thus far in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Pokémon GO, and other titles in the Pokémon series!

We'll be keeping an eye out for more information (and a more specific release date) in the coming months.