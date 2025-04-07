It seems as though the official Japanese Nintendo eShop and online store have been struggling with high traffic numbers since the Switch 2 was fully unveiled during last week's rather epic Direct.

As noticed over on r/NintendoSwitch, the official Japanese Nintendo website now has an apology message at the top, which has been handily translated in the comments (shoutout to Reddit user Joseki100) so we can all see what it means!

"The site is still not working properly. Some customers are unable to view the order history screen and wish list correctly. We are working to restore the system and apologise for any inconvenience caused. If the system is not working properly, please give it some time and try again."

In Japan, a lottery system has been put in place to control the high demand for the new console, with those seeking to pre-order being by certain requirements such as play time, NSO sub and so on.

There's reportedly also no choice on which Switch 2 or bundle you'll get, with either a standard console, Mario Kart World Bundle or "region-free" model randomly assigned to those who meet the terms and are then chosen in the lottery. Lottery winners earn the right to pre-order the console or bundle they've been assigned.

[Update: It seems pre-orders in Japan do, in fact allow you to choose your bundle, so thanks to the readers in our comments section for the heads-up on that!]

If this all seems a little clunky and long-winded, well, that's where the problems seem to have arisen, as the multiple checks and reloads being performed by the system has brought it chugging to a bit of a halt. Let's hope it gets sorted ASAP!

Have you pre-ordered your Switch 2 yet? Make sure to let us know.