As you might have expected, last week's Switch 2 Direct was absolutely jam-packed with information about Nintendo's upcoming console, but it looks like there might have been an Easter Egg or two that passed us by on an initial watch.

For example, if we asked you to tell us something noteworthy about the presenters'/developers' outfits, and we insisted that you didn't comment on the size of Kawamoto's jacket, what would you say? Would you be able to tell us that they were dressed in the colour scheme of the Switch 2 itself? We bet you wouldn't!

Yes, as pointed out on BlueSky by Yamafuda (via Beyondmario), the trio of presenters were suited up and positioned to match the colour placement on the new console and its Joy-Con. Just take a look at Kawamoto's blue shirt, Sasaki's grey and Dohta's salmon and tell us that isn't some attention to detail.

I must admit I did not spot this during the Direct, but I love these kind of details! — Beforemario (@beforemario.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T06:44:31.901Z

Now that we're looking at it, we can't believe we didn't spot the reference from the second the trio appeared on screen — heck, we're already considering colour-coordinating our wardrobe to match for launch day.

Naturally, the Direct wasn't just a fashion showcase, with Nintendo revealing a bunch of facts about hardware specs, upcoming first-party releases and much more. You can find a full rundown of everything revealed below.