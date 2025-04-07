So, you may or may not have been wondering just how big the Nintendo Switch 2's game cartridges are actually going to be, especially now that we know the sizes of the initial line-up of games.

Nintendo's first-party launch games are all surprisingly dinky, with Mario Kart World just 23.4GB, and Donkey Kong Bananza a tiny (by modern standards) 10GB. Of course CD Projekt Red's sci-fi behemoth, Cyberpunk 2077, is also set to release on Switch 2, and it's a whole lot bigger than your latest Mario ride!

Indeed, the blockbusting action-RPG, which is getting a special Switch 2 edition, weighs in at a whopping 64GB, as revealed by a CD Projekt Red community manager. This same rep, who was speaking with @Beatemups as part of his Youtube channel, also mentions that this 64GB is the system's max cart size.

Asked whether the entire game will be on the cart, here's the response:

"Yes, we specifically went for the highest capacity, so 64 gigs."

Check out the quote in the time-stamped video you can watch below:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 805k

If this is indeed the max cart size, and judging by the size of the first-party games we know of so far, there shouldn't be many problems for Nintendo going forward. However, is it troubling that a AAA game, which is now several years old, is already filling a Switch 2 cart to the max?

Make sure to let us know your thoughts on the Nintendo Switch 2 cart sizes in the comments!