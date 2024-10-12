Can You Name These Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom Enemies?

By this point, we'd wager that you've put a good few hours into The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. You might have polished off most of the main dungeons or maybe you've even wrapped up the entire adventure, but whatever you've ticked off, you've definitely had the Echo menu open more than a few times.

The menu itself might be one of the game's most frustrating features (maybe even more so than the inconsistent frame rate), but it's a super cool central mechanic that we've enjoyed getting to grips with as we solved puzzles and faced off against foes.

We've looked at the menu so often by this point that you'd think we'd have a pretty decent grip on the Notebook's contents. But when it comes to talking about our favourite Echoes, we're regularly left with terms like, "Erm, that yellow spider thing?"

So now it's time to put your knowledge to the test. In this quiz, we've laid out a handful of dastardly Echoes of Wisdom enemies and it's up to you to find the right name for them. And to be clear, we mean their name according to Zelda's Notebook — even if you call your Sword Moblin 'Neil', the correct answer would be 'Sword Moblin'.

Let's dive in!