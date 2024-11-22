DS Quiz
This week, the Nintendo DS turned 20. Twenty. Honestly, that's a fact that we are still reeling from, so, assuming you're in the same boat, let's take our minds off it with a good old-fashioned quiz.

Below, we have compiled a series of head-scratching questions all about Nintendo's first dual-screened device. And to be clear, in celebration of the anniversary, we have focused solely on the OG phat DS and its library — you DSi / 3DS specialists will have to wait another couple of years to flex your knowledge, we're afraid.

So, dust off those clamshells, pick out your most comfortable writing stylus and let's head into some proper Brain Training...

How Well Do You Know The Nintendo DS?
How many versions of Nintendogs launched on the DS?
The answer is 3.

Nintendogs launched in three different versions: Dachshund & Friends, Lab & Friends (Shiba in Japan) and Chihuahua & Friends. Both the Dalmatian & Friends and the Best Friends versions arrived the following year.

Quiz Results

You scored x/19

  • 0-6: You couldn't stylus this one out, unlucky!
  • 7-13: Not bad! A little more revision and you'll be with the best of the DS!
  • 14-19: Wow! Somebody's been doing their Brain Training!

How did you get on? Do you still know the DS like the back of your hand, or do you need to blow the dust off the OG clamshell and boot it up again? Let us know in the comments.

And if this has got you in the mood for more Nintendo quizzing, you'll find more ways to test your knowledge below.

