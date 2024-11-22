How Well Do You Know The Nintendo DS?

This week, the Nintendo DS turned 20. Twenty. Honestly, that's a fact that we are still reeling from, so, assuming you're in the same boat, let's take our minds off it with a good old-fashioned quiz.

Below, we have compiled a series of head-scratching questions all about Nintendo's first dual-screened device. And to be clear, in celebration of the anniversary, we have focused solely on the OG phat DS and its library — you DSi / 3DS specialists will have to wait another couple of years to flex your knowledge, we're afraid.

So, dust off those clamshells, pick out your most comfortable writing stylus and let's head into some proper Brain Training...