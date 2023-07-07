How Well Do You Know The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom?

Much like Breath of the Wild, we've got a feeling that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is going to be one of those games that we keep playing for years. After just a couple of weeks, many of us had playtimes of 100+ hours and what's more, we're still going.
All of this exploring must mean that a fair amount of the game has sunk in by now, right? If only there was a way that you could test just how much you know about Link's latest adventure...
Surprise! That's where this quiz comes in. The following questions range from locations to Lightroots, creatures to cutscenes, so we hope that you've been brushing up on your knowledge of the whole game because you'll need it here.
Also, it goes without saying that we do go into some pretty specific details about Tears of the Kingdom here, so if you are still trying to avoid all spoilers then maybe don't tackle this one until you have got a little more of the game under your belt.
Now, let's see how much you can Recall...
