Since Nintendo's Switch 2 announcement last week, multiple companies have revealed they'll be backing this next-generation hybrid system. Now, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has officially confirmed Xbox's support.

Speaking on the Gamertag Radio podcast this week, Spencer mentioned how Microsoft was "really looking forward" to supporting Nintendo with Xbox's software library. This continues Xbox's mission to bring "more" of the tech giant's games to "more platforms":

Phil Spencer: "I want everybody to be able to play on Xbox and it does mean more of our games shipping on more platforms, not just PlayStation - we love the work that we do with Nintendo, we love what we do with Valve on Steam, and that's going to continue, we'll just continue to do more of it."

Spencer also acknowledged how he had been in contact with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa since the Switch 2 reveal - mentioning how he gave him a "big congrats" while also noting how his "older eyes appreciated the larger screen" upgrade.

Xbox's boss also took this opportunity to compliment Nintendo on its innovation, significance within the industry over the years, and the "moves they make" - adding how he thinks the Switch 2 will be a "massive success":

"Who would ever bet against the success of that team, I mean, they are just masterful in what they do, Switch is a massive success and I think Switch 2 will be as well."

Although there are no game announcements for the Switch 2 just yet, on the Microsoft front - Xbox has done a deal to revive the Call of Duty series on Nintendo platforms. A rumour has also been floating around this week about the latest Diablo game potentially showing up on the Switch 2.

Last year, Xbox released multiple titles on the Switch and PlayStation including games like Grounded and Sea of Thieves.