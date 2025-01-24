Update []: Following the recent news earlier this month about Koei Tecmo's Team Ninja celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, Ninja Gaiden 4 has now been officially announced.

It's a collaboration between Team Ninja and Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames, and will be published by Xbox Game Studios. It's also been confirmed for other platforms like PlayStation and PC, so there's a chance of a Nintendo release in the future.

"Prepare for a legacy reborn with captivating style for a new generation of players. Epic Hack and Slash Combat, Evolved: NINJA GAIDEN 4 fuses Team NINJA’s tempered combat philosophy with the stylish, dynamic action gameplay of PlatinumGames. Engage in visually stunning combat that rewards precision and strategy. Use Bloodbind Ninjutsu to transform your weapons and unleash devastation upon your enemies, alongside legacy techniques like the Izuna Drop and Flying Swallow. The legendary Ryu Hayabusa also returns with a revamped yet familiar set of tools to master. With a customizable player experience, NINJA GAIDEN 4 will push action game veterans to their limits while allowing newcomers to enjoy a heart-pounding adventure full of twists and turns."

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube794k
Watch on YouTube

Apart from this, Ninja Gaiden II Black has also been announced for Xbox, PlayStation and PC, and is out today. Again, if we hear anything on the Nintendo front in the future, we'll let you know.

Original Story: As we enter 2025, Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja (known for its work on series like Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive) has acknowledged its 30th anniversary.

In 4Gamer.net’s round up on Japanese developer’s 2025 ambitions, Team Ninja’s Fumihiko Yasuda mentioned how the team hoped to release titles “fitting for the occasion”. Here’s exactly what he had to say:

“In 2025, Team Ninja will celebrate its 30th anniversary, and we hope to announce and release titles fitting for the occasion.”

Most recently Koei Tecmo and Dot Emu announced a new side scrolling entry Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, which will be launching on the Switch and multiple other platforms in Summer 2025.

Team Ninja is known for other games on Nintendo platforms like Metroid: Other M and previously released the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection in 2021.

What would you like to see from Team Ninja in 2025? Let us know in the comments.

[source 4gamer.net, via gematsu.com]