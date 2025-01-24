Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Update [ ]: Following the recent news earlier this month about Koei Tecmo's Team Ninja celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, Ninja Gaiden 4 has now been officially announced.

It's a collaboration between Team Ninja and Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames, and will be published by Xbox Game Studios. It's also been confirmed for other platforms like PlayStation and PC, so there's a chance of a Nintendo release in the future.

"Prepare for a legacy reborn with captivating style for a new generation of players. Epic Hack and Slash Combat, Evolved: NINJA GAIDEN 4 fuses Team NINJA’s tempered combat philosophy with the stylish, dynamic action gameplay of PlatinumGames. Engage in visually stunning combat that rewards precision and strategy. Use Bloodbind Ninjutsu to transform your weapons and unleash devastation upon your enemies, alongside legacy techniques like the Izuna Drop and Flying Swallow. The legendary Ryu Hayabusa also returns with a revamped yet familiar set of tools to master. With a customizable player experience, NINJA GAIDEN 4 will push action game veterans to their limits while allowing newcomers to enjoy a heart-pounding adventure full of twists and turns."

Apart from this, Ninja Gaiden II Black has also been announced for Xbox, PlayStation and PC, and is out today. Again, if we hear anything on the Nintendo front in the future, we'll let you know.