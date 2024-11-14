Last month, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella spoke about how Xbox was extending its gaming content to other platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

It's unsurprisingly reignited a lot of debate about how far Xbox could go with this new strategy, and now Phil Spencer has elaborated on this during a recent interview with Bloomberg - mentioning how he doesn't really "see sort of red lines" stopping certain franchises from making the jump to other platforms.

In saying this, it's reportedly too early for Xbox to make any decisions about major IP such as Halo and its next version (which will now be built on a different game engine). Spencer has also acknowledged how he's "pleased with the results" of the games released so far on Nintendo and Sony's platforms.

These titles included Pentiment and Grounded for Switch (along with Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves on PlayStation).

Bloomberg also notes how Xbox has been working on handheld prototypes (which have been rumoured for some time now) but Phil has informed the outlet that such a device could still be a few years out. So maybe we'll see something at some point during the Switch successor's generation.