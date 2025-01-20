A new claim states that Blizzard's Diablo 4 may currently be in development for Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 hardware.

This comes from eXputer writer 'eXtas1s' who, in a newly uploaded video (thanks, VGC) states that the game will likely make its way to the new console in 2025 while also reiterating Nate the Hate's previous Switch 2 claims regarding Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Flight Simulator.

“These are two of the video games Microsoft will port to Switch 2, but they aren’t the only ones. In fact, here’s a little bit of an exclusive or scoop I can tell you about. According to what I’ve been told, Diablo 4 is already in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Diablo 4 was released in 2025 on Switch 2.”

Of course, it's worth approaching claims such as this with a reasonable degree of scepticism, though one thing that eXtas1s has in his favour is a proven track record of revealing Game Pass titles before their official announcement. The Diablo franchise is no stranger to the Switch, either, with Diablo III: Eternal Collection and Diablo II: Resurrected both available on the eShop.

eXtas1s also stated that Fallout 4, Starfield, Tekken 8 and Elden Ring may also come to the Switch 2, but this was considerably more speculative than his statement regarding Diablo 4.

Third-party publishers are free to provide confirmation of any Switch 2 projects now that the console has been officially revealed, though it's likely we'll need to wait until Nintendo's upcoming Direct presentation in April before we hear about some of the big hitters making their way to the system.