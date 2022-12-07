Microsoft Gaming CEO and Xbox head Phil Spencer has mentioned in recent times how he would love to bring Activision's Call of Duty franchise to platforms like the Nintendo Switch once the Activision Blizzard merger is finalised.

Well, today Phil has shared some absolutely massive news - revealing how Microsoft has entered into a "10-year commitment" to bring the biggest first-person shooter franchise to Nintendo platforms. Driving this is Microsoft's commitment to bring gaming to more people around the globe. Here's his tweet:

"Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play." @ATVI_AB

In a second post, Phil mentioned how Microsoft would also remain committed to continuing Call of Duty on Valve's Steam service:

"I'm also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King. @ATVI_AB @ValveSoftware"

This latest development follows yesterday's news that Microsoft had offered Sony a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation. You can learn more about this over on our sister website, Pure Xbox. Microsoft's Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith has also mentioned how the same offer is still available to Sony and PlayStation:

"Our acquisition will bring Call of Duty to more gamers and more platforms than ever before. That's good for competition and good for consumers. Thank you @Nintendo. Any day @Sony wants to sit down and talk, we'll be happy to hammer out a 10-year deal for PlayStation as well."

As previously noted, Call of Duty's last appearance on a Nintendo platform was during the Wii U generation with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops II in 2012 and Call of Duty: Ghosts in 2013.