Every major Doom game has been released on the Switch and following last year's confirmation the new entry would be a multiplatform release, it seems like there's a real chance the next chapter could show up on the Switch 2 at some point.

With this in mind, it seems the official release date for DOOM: The Dark Ages has now seemingly leaked - revealing it will launch on Xbox Series X|S in the middle of May 2025, with other platforms likely to line up with this date. This information was accidentally shared by Gamekult ahead of Xbox's Developer Direct this week.

Again, there's no confirmation for Nintendo's new platform (at least yet), but this new DOOM title will be arriving this year during the launch window of Nintendo's Switch successor. This new medieval-inspired title in the hellish first-person shooter series is a prequel entry to Doom (2016) and DOOM Eternal, where you'll experience the origin story of DOOM Slayer's rage.

If you haven't played the existing games yet, they're both available on Switch eShop (and often on sale), so now could be the perfect time to check them out. The retro DOOM games are also available on Switch and even support free add-ons.

Nintendo last week confirmed it would host a Nintendo Direct broadcast on 2nd April 2025 for the Switch 2.