Alongside Anime Expo 2024 this week, Bandai Namco hosted its 'Summer Showcase' for 2024. The main show and pre-show were packed with all sorts of anime-related announcements, and many of the games featured are coming to the Switch.

While the majority of games and release dates have already been confirmed for the Switch (and many titles are already out), there were still some new announcements including a DLC reveal for Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream and some Pac-Man content for Gundam Breaker 4. This round up is also a great way to see what updates are currently being rolled out for Bandai Namco's existing releases.

Here's everything Switch-related featured during Bandai Namco's pre-show and main event:

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Out Now)