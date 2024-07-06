Alongside Anime Expo 2024 this week, Bandai Namco hosted its 'Summer Showcase' for 2024. The main show and pre-show were packed with all sorts of anime-related announcements, and many of the games featured are coming to the Switch.

While the majority of games and release dates have already been confirmed for the Switch (and many titles are already out), there were still some new announcements including a DLC reveal for Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream and some Pac-Man content for Gundam Breaker 4. This round up is also a great way to see what updates are currently being rolled out for Bandai Namco's existing releases.

Here's everything Switch-related featured during Bandai Namco's pre-show and main event:

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Out Now)

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories (Out Now)

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash - The Shibuya Incident DLC (Coming Soon)

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections - DLC Pack 3 (Out Now)

DLC 4 and DLC 5 will follow in Fall 2024

Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Season 6 (Out Now)

One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition (Out 26th July 2024)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (Out 11th July 2024)

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Isekai Chronicles (Out 8th August 2024)

Gundam Breaker 4 (Out 29th August 2024)

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream - Eiji & Yuna Trailer (Out 4th October 2024)

You can get a full recap of Bandai Namco's pre-show and main event in the video at the top of this page.