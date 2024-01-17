Bandai Namco has today announced that the best-selling air combat title, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will finally be making the journey to Switch on 11th July — in a swanky new Deluxe Edition, no less.
Originally released on PC and consoles in 2019, Skies Unknown will see you living out your Top Gun dreams as you speed through the skies over the fictional continent of Usean and engage in daring dogfights with full 360-degree combat.
The upcoming Switch version recreates all of the lush detail of the original release and throws in a good number of extras too, including DLC, bonus aircraft, a music player mode and more. Oh, and yes, you can pick out a wingman, with 2-8 player multiplayer combat included.
You can check out the full rundown of everything that is included in the Switch's upcoming Deluxe Edition below.
The full content included in ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION:
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN base game
- Downloadable content " Three original aircraft sets" + "Three SP missions"
- Part 1 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set”
- Part 2 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”
- Part 3 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”
- Part 4 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor”
- Part 5 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid”
- Part 6 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan”
- Bonus “Music Player Mode”
- Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-
- Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II
- Three popular aircraft skins from the past series
- 8 popular emblems of the past series
Additional DLC that is not included in the Deluxe Edition is planned to be put up for purchase after launch.
We still have a little while to go before this one officially jets off in July, but it is certainly yet another one to look out for this summer.
Are you excited to see Ace Combat flying onto Switch? Do a barrel roll in the comments and let us know.
Comments 11
If it has motion controls, I will gladly double dip on this one.
That's pretty cool, I didn't see that coming.
I own the 3DS one and although it's not really me, I have played it quite a bit. Will definitely consider 7 in a sale if it runs well on Switch.
Now we just need Tekken 7 Complete Edition on Switch or Switch 2 too.
@cchhaasseerr would love motion controls
Double dipping if:
1. motion controls
2. runs well on Switchi
3. Jpeg Dog as a DLC character
Wonder how this will look.
Sweet news. Bought the PS4 version yonks back for the VR, but it's still sitting unplayed because Sony are **** and I never use my PS4 because of it.
Huh
If this runs well then I might bite but to be honest they should've saved it for the Switch's successor
Well that one is unexpected. I hope runs well. Bandai could you also bring Tekken 7 please?
Wait what?
Wait what!!
WAIT WHAT!!!!
Yeah I’m buying this regardless of how it runs on the Switch cos I’m a total whore for this series. It’ll really just determine how many copies I buy.
I hope it runs well, Ace Combat is one of my favorite series and I really enjoyed this on Xbox and recently grabbed it on deep sale for steam deck. I might triple dip at some point.
Would also buy for Switch 2...
Tap here to load 11 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...