Bandai Namco has today announced that the best-selling air combat title, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will finally be making the journey to Switch on 11th July — in a swanky new Deluxe Edition, no less.

Originally released on PC and consoles in 2019, Skies Unknown will see you living out your Top Gun dreams as you speed through the skies over the fictional continent of Usean and engage in daring dogfights with full 360-degree combat.

The upcoming Switch version recreates all of the lush detail of the original release and throws in a good number of extras too, including DLC, bonus aircraft, a music player mode and more. Oh, and yes, you can pick out a wingman, with 2-8 player multiplayer combat included.

You can check out the full rundown of everything that is included in the Switch's upcoming Deluxe Edition below.

The full content included in ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION:

- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN base game

- Downloadable content " Three original aircraft sets" + "Three SP missions"

- Part 1 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set”

- Part 2 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”

- Part 3 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”

- Part 4 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor”

- Part 5 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid”

- Part 6 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan”

- Bonus “Music Player Mode”

- Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-

- Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II

- Three popular aircraft skins from the past series

- 8 popular emblems of the past series

Additional DLC that is not included in the Deluxe Edition is planned to be put up for purchase after launch.

We still have a little while to go before this one officially jets off in July, but it is certainly yet another one to look out for this summer.

Are you excited to see Ace Combat flying onto Switch? Do a barrel roll in the comments and let us know.