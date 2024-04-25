Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Bandai Namco has today revealed that the anime and manga series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be heading to Switch as a side-scrolling RPG on 8th August.

The catchily titled That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles will mark the first game adaptation of the series and it promises to hit many of the same story beats as its source material including Rimuru Tempest and co.'s encounters with the Kijin, battles against Falmuth and many more. But that's not to say that this will all be familiar territory for fans of the series, as the game will also contain new storylines and characters from the OG author Fuse.

This action RPG looks to be all about flashy combo-focused combat, but from the reveal trailer (above) there also seems to be a good amount of relationship management and town-building to keep things interesting.

You can find some more details on the game's features in the following information from Bandai Namco.

Action-Packed Battles With Exhilarating Combo Attacks

Players can enjoy thrilling action battles that combine flashy special moves and powerful combos. Through levelling up bonds with friends, Rimuru will learn Special Attacks, and even have allies join in to back up Rimiru’s attack. Finish off formidable enemies that are coming to destroy Tempest with Special Skills animated in retro 8-bit style!



Experience Stories From The Anime, As Well As All-New Adventures

Relive the original story from the encounter with the Kijin to the battle against the Kingdom of Falmuth! In addition, there are two brand new adventures from the original author for fans to enjoy! Exciting City Building

As players progress through the story and meet new allies, their community will grow from a small village to a great nation. Build a wide variety of buildings to take advantage of the Tempest Resonance which strengthens residents as you create more structures in your village!

There's still a little while to go before this one comes to Switch in August, but you can keep an eye on the game's official website for updates in the meantime.

Will you be excited to try this one out later this year? Let us know in the comments.