Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Bandai Namco has announced that One Piece Odyssey, the turn-based RPG set in the hugely popular Shōnen Jump manga series One Piece, is coming to Nintendo Switch on 26th July 2024.

One Piece Odyssey was first released on the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in January 2023, and the Switch version comes with the post-game scenario 'Reunion of Memories', extra costumes for the Straw Hat Crew, plus some brand new outfits that will be debuting in the Switch release of the game.

We've seen a fair few One Piece video games on the Switch over the years — namely the Pirate Warriors fighting games and World Red — One Piece Odyssey is pretty different from these two. Featuring a largely original story and brand new character and monster designs from mangaka Eiichiro Oda, One Piece Odyssey brings the Straw Hats into the world of turn-based RPGs.

Luffy and his crew get washed up on a mysterious island after a storm, and while there, they meet Adio and Lim, who are from this island, known as Waford. However, Luffy has been separated from his friends and had his powers stripped from him, so he must rescue his crew and regain his powers in order to leave the island. You'll be able to control all of the Straw Hat Pirates, each with different abilities to help during combat and traversal.

Combat is a little different from the standard turn-based stuff, too. A system called the 'Scramble Area Battles' splits up each battle into different sections. Moving characters between those sections to ensure you're protecting your weaknesses and exposing the enemies' strengths is key to victory.

Our sister site Push Square reviewed One Piece Odyssey when it dropped last year, and scored it a rather lovely 8/10, calling it "an utter joy of a JRPG".