Following its arrival on the Switch earlier this year in February, the two-on-two fighting game Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is getting some new content.

There'll be new DLC adding the new playable characters Satoru Gojo (Student), Sugero Geto (Student) and Toji Fushiguro. This will come with an additional scenario, additional outfits and additional customisation items.

Along with this, Bandai Namco will also be rolling out the game's first free update - adding the playable characters Mai zen'in and Momo Nishinomiya. This update comes with additional maps (Star Religious Group Headquarters and Tombs of the Str, Main Hall), additional outfits, and offline co-op additional enemies.

Three other free characters will also be "coming soon".