In case you missed the original announcement in April, Luffy and his pirate crew are sailing onto the Nintendo Switch this July in One Piece Odyssey.

In the leadup to the game's release, Bandai Namco has now shared the "in-game opening movie" straight from the Switch version. This includes another look at the Deluxe Edition which will come with an additional scenario "reunion of memories", a traveling outfit set, and the newly added "city of water outfit set" for the Switch version.

Pre-orders for the downloadable version of the game are also now open. Our sibling site Push Square was quite taken with Odyssey when it was originally released, awarding it 8 out of 10. You can also see more of the Switch version in our original post here on Nintendo Life.