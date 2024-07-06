Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Bandai Namco is bringing together Gundam Breaker 4 and the Pac-Man series in the ultimate collaboration later this month.

Between 18th July - 20th July 2024, Gundam Breaker 4 will host a special "open network test" featuring a special Pac-Man level filled with appropriately-themed Pac-Man content including ghosts and more. There'll also be some unlockable decals.

Keep in mind, Gundam Breaker 4 isn't out on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms until 29th August 2024, so this is just an early test with some bonus content.

"Get ready to Break, Build, and Conquer the maze! Gundam Breaker 4 will collaborate for a special PAC-MAN level complete with themed enemies, and unlockable decals to use in the rest of the game!"

This new Gundam game follows the release of Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs in May 2024.